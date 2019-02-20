WWE Reportedly Made Last-Minute Changes To WWE RAW Script

WWE reportedly had to make last-minute changes to this week’s RAW script due to Seth Rollins’ injury. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said about the situation:

“So they script the show and the Gargano/Ciampa vs Revival match is on the show and Seth Rollins was supposed to be all over the show. Okay? The show was built around Seth Rollins.”

“Everyone thought that he’d be okay. So Seth Rollins has an L7 problem in his back. He doesn’t need surgery, he just needs rest. They thought that he would be cleared at any time and he wasn’t cleared. He’s probably not far from being cleared.”

“He was there, but a lot of his segments that involved him being in the ring had to be removed.”

“The actual script was not done until thirty minutes into the show. This sounds like Nitro and they were still changing the show into the second hour, they were still making changes.”