Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the NXT TakeOver: Chicago show has only sold around 7,000 tickets and is struggling to sell tickets.

There are very few secondary market tickets sold for the event as well. Money in the Bank, which takes place during this weekend next month, is selling just fine.

The NXT TakeOver: Chicago event takes place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network.