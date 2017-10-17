WWE Responds To Bodybuilder’s Wellness Policy Comments

In an interview with The Matt Riviera Show, retired bodybuilder Dave Palumbo recently spoke about WWE’s Wellness Policy. Palumbo, who is a nutritionist for several WWE personalities, said the following when asked about how Triple H got in such great shape for Wrestlemania 33:

“They’re [WWE Talents] allowed to take hormone replacement. They can go to an HRT place and get testosterone replacement, 100 mg a week, whatever they prescribe nowadays. Those are acceptable. A lot of the wrestlers do it. It’s not for me to say who’s using what, but they’re very minimal doses.”

Palumbo did not mention Triple H directly by name but WWE did issue a brief statement in response to Palumbo’s comments:

“WWE’s comprehensive Talent Wellness Policy, which is administered by an independent, third-party, clearly states hGH and hCG are among a long list of banned substances, however, due to certain medical conditions, there are a variety of therapeutic exemptions that account for approximately 7% of our contracted talent.”