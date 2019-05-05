WWE Restricting Lars Sullivan’s Use Of A Move

Lars Sullivan has made a major impact since debuting on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35, but WWE is reportedly reining in his move set.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials asked Sullivan to limit his use of the top-rope headbutt to special occasions rather than as a normal part of his arsenal. Instead, Sullivan will utilize the Freak Accident and running sit-out powerbomb as his top moves.

Limiting the use of the top-rope headbutt may be WWE’s way of preventing Sullivan from causing himself harm due to the riskiness of the move.

Seeing a man of Sullivan’s size fly through the air is something to behold, but having him only break the move out occasionally will make it feel even more special when it happens.