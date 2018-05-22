WWE Returning To Chile Later This Year

WWE sent out the following:



WWE Live returns to Santiago, Chile this December



Santiago, Chile, welcomes back WWE Live on Wednesday, 5 December, at the Movistar Arena. Tickets for the event are available starting Friday, 25 May, at 11 a.m. local time, at www.puntoticket.com.



Returning to the City of the Island Hills after more than a year, WWE Live will showcase the WWE Universe’s favorite Raw Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Finn Bálor and many more.*



Don’t miss your only chance to see unforgettable live WWE action in Chile this year. Get your tickets starting Friday, 25 May.