WWE Returning To Japan This June – Details

WWE Live returns to Tokyo this June



WWE and the Superstars from SmackDown LIVE return to Tokyo, Japan for two nights on Friday, June 29, and Saturday, June 30. Ticket details and information will soon be made available.



After thrilling the WWE Universe in Osaka last September, the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE, including Japan’s own Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Naomi and many more,* come to Tokyo’s Ry?goku Kokugikan Sumo Arena for two nights of unforgettable ring action and entertainment.



*Talent listed are subject to change.