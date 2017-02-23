wwe-logo-2

WWE Returning To Tokyo, Nia Jax Speaks German (Video), Xavier Woods Performs With Postmodern Jukebox

Published On 02/23/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Earlier we posted video of Xavier Woods performing a song with the Postmodern Jukebox group for their YouTube channel . In the video below for his “UpUpDownDown” channel , Woods covers the Sponge Bob song with the group:

– WWE will return to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st. Full details will be announced next month.

– Nia Jax speaks German in the video below from the WWE Germany Facebook page. The RAW brand is currently working live events in the country.

