WWE Returning To Tokyo, Nia Jax Speaks German (Video), Xavier Woods Performs With Postmodern Jukebox

– Earlier we posted video of Xavier Woods performing a song with the Postmodern Jukebox group for their YouTube channel . In the video below for his “UpUpDownDown” channel , Woods covers the Sponge Bob song with the group:

– WWE will return to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st. Full details will be announced next month.

– Nia Jax speaks German in the video below from the WWE Germany Facebook page. The RAW brand is currently working live events in the country.