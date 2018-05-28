WWE Reveals Main Event For Tonight’s Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE has released a video of Mike Rome revealing that tonight’s episode of Raw will be headlined by Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet Match, which features Sasha Banks, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Bayley, and Dana Brooke.

WWE is in Richmond, VA at the Richmond Coliseum for tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

