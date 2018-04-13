WWE Reveals Matches For Upcoming UK Title Tournament Events

WWE issued the following:

The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament events at Royal Albert Hall are beginning to take shape, as WWE.com has confirmed that a one-night tournament, a Six-Man Tag Team Match and several title defenses are slated for the historic back-to-back shows on June 18 and 19.



The events kick off with a United Kingdom Championship Tournament on Monday, June 18. Though the competitors have yet to be revealed, it is now known that the winner of the tournament will earn an opportunity to challenge WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne the following night inside London’s most vaunted venue.



The BruiserWeight will also be in action on June 18, teaming with Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) to face NXT’s Undisputed ERA. This match announcement comes on the heels of Roderick Strong’s betrayal of Dunne, and subsequent joining with Undisputed ERA, at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Will Dunne lead his fellow proponents of British Strong Style to victory against the black-and-yellow brand’s most controversial faction?



In addition to Dunne’s title defense against the tournament winner, the event on Tuesday, June 19, will feature three NXT Championship Matches, including an NXT North American Championship Match, an NXT Women’s Championship Match and an NXT Tag Team Championship Match. Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler and Undisputed ERA are the current titleholders, respectively, but with NXT TakeOver: Chicago happening just days before the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament events this June, there’s no telling who will be champions when WWE returns to Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 1991.



Tickets for both nights are available now at www.bookingsdirect.com and www.livenation.co.uk.