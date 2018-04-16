WWE Reveals Prize For Greatest Royal Rumble Match Winner

WWE’s Spanish Twitter account recently revealed that the winner of the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match will be receiving a trophy as the prize.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.