WWE Reveals UK Championship Tournament Bracket
Published On 01/09/2017 | News
WWE has released the bracket for their upcoming UK Championship Tournament, which will take place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET/8pm GMT. Here are the first round match-ups:
Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell
You can see how the entire bracket looks below:
WWE is also using the hashtag #WWEUKCT for the event. The tournament will be held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England with the winner becoming the first WWE United Kingdom Champion.