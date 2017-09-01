william-regal

WWE Reveals UK Championship Tournament Bracket

Published On 01/09/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

WWE has released the bracket for their upcoming UK Championship Tournament, which will take place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET/8pm GMT. Here are the first round match-ups:

Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

You can see how the entire bracket looks below:

WWE is also using the hashtag #WWEUKCT for the event. The tournament will be held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England with the winner becoming the first WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.