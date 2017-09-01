WWE Reveals UK Championship Tournament Bracket

WWE has released the bracket for their upcoming UK Championship Tournament, which will take place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET/8pm GMT. Here are the first round match-ups:

Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

You can see how the entire bracket looks below:

WWE is also using the hashtag #WWEUKCT for the event. The tournament will be held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England with the winner becoming the first WWE United Kingdom Champion.