WWE Rey Mysterio Video For Hispanic Heritage Month, Starrcade Hype, WWE Stock Up

– Above is the latest Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal, honoring current free agent Rey Mysterio.

– WWE stock was up 2.08% today, closing at $23.55 per share. Today’s high was $23.57 and the low was $23.00.

– Below are more hype videos for the WWE Starrcade live event on November 25th in Greensboro, NC, featuring WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Regarding the Steel Cage match with Shinsuke Nakamura, The Modern Day Maharaja says he will embarrass Nakamura just like he did at SummerSlam and just like he’s going to do at Hell In a Cell.