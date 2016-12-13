WWE Roadblock: Is It Time for a Rusev Face Turn?

Roadblock is the last PPV for the WWE in 2016 and since closing the year on a high note is always a good thing, I think Rusev fully deserves that push. Being the heel in the storyline and this having been turned into a story of retribution, the Bulgarian Brute seems to be fated to lose in the name of happy endings during the festive period. However, that would be an injustice and a flat-out mistake from the WWE. Here’s why!

The most obvious scenario for Roadblock is to have Enzo Amore come out and interfere with the match. Most probably, he’ll use Lana to distract Rusev and Rusev’s complete devotion to protecting his wife will eventually cost him the match. This would be meant to look like a feel-good moment. The good guys, punishing the ruthless, cunning baddies, using their own tricks – this should be a great outcome just before Chirstmas, right? WRONG! Well, it would have been right if Rusev had actually been the bad guy here. However, from my perspective (and judging by the IWC’s responses in the comment sections – not only my perspective), Rusev has been the face in this feud all along.

What did the Bulgarian Brute do wrong? There’s been this obnoxious guy, shamelessly hitting on and disrespecting his wife. Obviously Rusev had to retaliate and protect his family. Yet, somehow, he’s the villain in the story and we should feel sorry for Enzo. And the WWE expect us to buy this? Well, in all fairness, Rusev has hardly been in any feuds where he truly was a heel. It was all about perspective and the one we’ve been offered until now is that Rusev’s Bulgarian and that must make him a heel. We can’t say that assigning blame unfairly to Rusev is something new.

However, I hear a lot of talk in the WWE Universe and people seem to see through this. The majority of the fans appear to be taking Rusev’s side too. This got me thinking. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give Rusev a try as a face. I wouldn’t rush into it though. I’d slowly ease Rusev into a tweener role and whenever the time is right, I’d turn him face. It could all start at Roadblock.

Enzo and Lana’s interaction at ringside will be the deciding factor on Sunday, regardless of which way the WWE wants the story to go. If Enzo tries to pull Lana, or confront her aggressively during the match, Rusev, coming to the rescue, even if that cost him the match, would look like a knight in shining armour. Next time he cuts a promo, he could present the story in the way that we all see it – Enzo and Cass are obnoxious bullies and Rusev is not only justified, but is also bound by his dignity to protect his wife from them. This would turn the feud on its head. Much like Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narcos, Rusev will be the villain you can’t help but love. Starting from this tweener position, the Bulgarian Brute would get the crowd to side with him and with all the momentum he would have gained from defeating Enzo and Cass at the end of the feud, he could easily go after Roman Reigns and the US title.

Here comes the most interesting and most implausible part. We could actually get a Rusev face vs. Reigns heel feud for the US title, won by the Bulgarian Brute. The fans see Rusev as a good guy and hate Reigns no matter what he does, so why not capitalize on it? Rusev could easily come up to Reigns and tell him that the US championship has been wasted on him, which is true. Reigns doesn’t defend the gold. He just carries it on his shoulder to look good. Rusev always was a fighting champion. It would be so easy to turn things around and adjust the roles to this new angle of narration. This would be great for everyone – Rusev, Reigns and the US Championship.

Rusev as a face US champ would be something new. It’s a dangerous game, I admit. The WWE seems to be terrible at booking giants as successful faces. They’re either dominating heels, or jobber good guys. However, I truly believe that Rusev could pull it off. He’s big and strong, but he’s also like-able. People like the way he comes across in real life –as a generally nice guy. I think Rusev should stay as aggressive and as dangerous as he is now. The only thing that would change in his gimmick would be that he’d be fighting for this pride and the pride of the title. Imagine the collision with Braun Strowman! I would love to see underdog face Rusev beat Strowman and retain the US championship one day.

The only obstacle in the way of this scenario is the will of the WWE Creative. It wouldn’t be that hard to put together but it all starts with playing the right cards at Roadblock and giving Rusev the chance to be a hero.

What do you think? Comment below with your thoughts, opinions, feedback and anything else that was raised