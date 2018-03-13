WWE Roster Changes Coming?, WrestleMania Superstore News

– There is a lot of speculation about the WWE making roster changes to Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 34 next month. During week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, the announcers noted that there have been rumors of another Superstar Shake-up taking place soon.

– WWE issued the following:

THE LARGEST SELECTION OF WRESTLEMANIA & WWE MERCHANDISE UNDER ONE ROOF

Store Hours & Location

Located at WrestleMania Axxess within the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd

New Orleans, LA 70130

HOURS:

Thursday 4/5 | Noon – 11 pm

Friday 4/6 | 10 am – 10 pm

Saturday 4/7 | 8 am – 11 pm

Sunday 4/8 | 8 am – 1 pm

Browse the largest selection of WrestleMania & WWE merchandise under one roof! The WrestleMania 34 Superstore has over 700 items and includes exclusive Superstore-only merchandise.

The store is open to the public, no ticket required.

Superstar Autograph Signings

Try to arrive early, as a maximum of 300 wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Thursday 4/5: Rusev, 1:00pm

Friday 4/6: Elias, 11am

Superstars’ availability and times are subject to change. Limit one item to be signed per Superstar.