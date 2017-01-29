WWE Royal Rumble Attendance, Shawn Michaels Appears In The Ring (Video), WWE Network Issues Tonight

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared in front of his hometown crowd at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas tonight. This was the close to the Kickoff pre-show, which Michaels also appeared on as a member of the panel.

It's ALMOST TIME for the #RoyalRumble Match, and who better "to get this party started" than San Antonio's own @ShawnMichaels!!! pic.twitter.com/nvpt7zH183 — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017

– WWE announced 52,020 fans in attendance for tonight’s Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome. They announced 60,477 fans for the 1997 Rumble from the same venue.

– There were issues with new sign-ups on the WWE Network going into tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted on the pre-show that the issues were resolved and WWE Network tweeted the following:

