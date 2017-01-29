LIVE WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens up with Renee Young. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Shawn Michaels. They hype tonight’s show and send us backstage to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose later tonight. Renee sends us to Peter Rosenberg outside of The Alamodome with a bunch of excited fans.

We see footage from WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” of Seth Rollins calling Triple H out. More discussion on the Rumble before Renee leads us to a Rumble video package. We get more discussion from the panel and a promo for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title. Booker goes with Charlotte while Lawler and HBK agree. Rosenberg is in the arena now. He leads us to another Rumble promo.

Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya

We go to the ring and Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Naomi makes her way out first. Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch are out next. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is out next, followed by Mickie James. Natalya is out last.

Natalya starts off and taunts Nikki but gets slapped. Natalya tags Bliss right in and lets her start. Bliss and Nikki go at it now. Nikki counters and covers for a 2 count. Naomi tags in for a double dropkick on Bliss. Natalya tags back in. The heels go for a triple suplex but the babyfaces counter and hit it instead. Naomi ends up leaping out onto her opponents and taking them down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky is unloading on Natalya with leg lariats. Becky with the Firearm and a sidekick in the corner. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather. Becky follows but Mickie launches her into the barrier. Natalya with a snap suplex on the floor.

Natalya brings it back in and the heels keep control. Bliss tags in and works Becky over. Mickie with a cheap kick on Becky as Bliss covers for a 2 count. Natalya mocks Nikki but gets rolled up by Becky for 2. Natalya keeps control and covers for another 2 count. More back and forth as Bliss is back in. Natalya stops Becky from tagging. Naomi gets a hot tag and unloads on Bliss and Natalya. Naomi with her signature kicks on Bliss. Naomi drops Bliss and covers for a 2 count as Mickie breaks it up. Becky takes her out. Natalya takes Becky out. Nikki spears Natalya. Bliss and Naomi go at it again. Naomi drops her with a kick and hits the split-legged moonsault for the win.

Winners: Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch

– After the match, Naomi, Nikki and Becky stand tall as we go back to the panel.

– The panel leads us to a promo for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. Charly is backstage with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. They talk about how RAW General Manager Mick Foley has something against them. We come back to the panel and see the RAW announcers making their way to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next. Cesaro and Anderson go at it to start. Cesaro with an early 2 count. We have one referee in the ring and one at ringside. Sheamus comes in and goes at it with Anderson now.

More quick tags. Cesaro and Gallows go at it. Cesaro hits the springboard uppercut for a 2 count. Sheamus tags in for a double team suplex. Sheamus drops a knee on Gallows for a 2 count. Cesaro comes back in but Gallows gets the upperhand as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus ends up hitting the forearms to Gallows on the apron. Sheamus with a top rope clothesline for a 2 count. Cesaro comes in off the top with another 2 count. Gallows avoids the Cesaro Swing. Anderson tag sin and knocks Sheamus off the apron. Cesaro with an uppercut. Anderson drops him for a 2 count. The second referee stops some cheating. Cesaro with another 2 count. Anderson counters the Neutralizer. Cesaro comes back and hits the 619. Cesaro with a crossbody for a 2 count.

Anderson and Cesaro tangle. Anderson hits the spinebuster for a 2 count. Gallows comes in for a Magic Killer but Sheamus stops it. Cesaro with a DDT on Gallows. A referee goes down by accident after a Brogue Kick. Cesaro with the Swing on Anderson now. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter on Anderson now. Gallows comes in with a boot to the face to break it up. Anderson with a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it. Gallows and Sheamus brawl. More confusion with the referee. Gallows nails Sheamus with a kick. Sheamus eats a Magic Killer. Gallows and Anderson end up getting the pin for the win.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– After the match, the champions celebrate with their titles as Cesaro and Sheamus look on from the ring.

– Back to the panel and Rosenberg has replaced HBK. Austin Aries joins the panel to discuss tonight’s Cruiserweight Title match. Aries predicts a new champion tonight. We go backstage to Charly and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose in the Social Media Lounge.

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks first. Nia Jax is out next.

They go at it to start but Nia overpowers early on. Nia tosses Sasha across the ring and then runs her over. Nia stands tall as we take another break.

Back from the break and Nia fights off a Banks Statement before going to work on Sasha’s injured knee. More back and forth as Sasha fights back. Sasha comes off the top with knees but Nia kicks out at 2. Nia ends up catching Sasha in the pop-up Samoan Drop for the quick win.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Nia stands tall as we go to replays.

– We go back to the panel for more discussion on Triple H and Seth Rollins. Renee sends us to Stephanie McMahon. She says Rollins has officially been banned from The Alamodome and she will address his actions at WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonino” on tomorrow’s RAW. Stephanie is positive that a member of RAW will win the Rumble tonight. The panel leads us to a promo for tonight’s WWE Title match.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to a big hometown pop.

Shawn talks about his Rumble history in San Antonio and hypes tonight’s main event. Shawn says there’s only one thing left to do… get this party started. Shawn says they want San Antonio to have fun like only they can do and make some noise like only they can do. And if you’re not down with that… the crowd finishes the line for HBK as his music hits. Cole talks about how they had some WWE Network sign-up issues but those have been cleared up and fans still have time to join for the Rumble.

– We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s pay-per-view. That’s it for the pre-show.

– The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view opens with a video package. We’re live from The Alamodome in San Antonio as Michael Cole welcomes us and the pyro goes off.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte

We go right to the ring and out comes Bayley to a pop. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out next as Cole introduces us to some of the international announce teams at ringside.

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. They lock up and go at it. Charlotte slams Bayley first. Back and forth until Bayley catches Charlotte with a cutter on the second rope. Bayley comes through the ropes and takes Charlotte down on the floor with a head scissors. Bayley with a crossbody from the second rope to the floor. Bayley brings it back in the ring for a 2 count.

Charlotte turns it back around and brings it in for a 2 count. Charlotte slams Bayley’s face into the mat repeatedly. Charlotte keeps control and nails a running boot for a 2 count. Charlotte uses scissors to slam Bayley into the mat a few more times. Charlotte tosses Bayley with her legs and stands tall. Charlotte with another pin attempt before some taunting and trash talking.

They both go down after a double clothesline. Bayley looks for a comeback but Charlotte chops her into the corner. Bayley with more offense. She nails a springboard crossbody. Bayley with more offense. Bayley drops Charlotte on her face. Bayley goes to the top but takes too much time and has to come down. Bayley stomps on Charlotte for a 2 count. Bayley goes back to the top and nails a big elbow drop for a 2 count.

Charlotte turns it back around after going for the knee. Charlotte applies the Figure Four. Bayley manages to turn it around on her. Charlotte reverses it into the Figure Eight and uses the ropes for leverage but the referee sees it and stops her. More back and forth. Charlotte ends up getting the win out of nowhere after a Natural Selection on the apron.

Winner: Charlotte

– After the match, Charlotte recovers as we go to replays. Charlotte stands tall in the ring with her title as Bayley shows frustration outside of the ring.