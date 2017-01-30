WWE Royal Rumble Social Score Note, More WWE 24 Footage For Tonight, Rosa Mendes’ Lifestyle Brand

– Below is another clip for tonight’s WWE 24 special on the WWE Network, which premieres after RAW and features a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32.

– The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not rank on Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings. The WWE “Roadblock: End of the Line” pay-per-view in December ranked #1 that night. Sunday’s chart included the 23rd annual SAG Awards, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Black Sails, Finding Bigfoot and Homeland in the top 5 Series & Specials.

– Rosa Mendes, who gave birth to her first child last year, noted on Instagram that she has several “incredible projects and launches” coming soon from the Totally Fit Mama brand she launched with Courtney Daylong last year. No word yet on when Rosa might return to work for WWE but she hasn’t wrestled since April 18th, 2015. She posted the following today: