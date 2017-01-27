WWE Royal Rumble Surprises Note, Scott Dawson Suffers Pinky Injury, Randy Orton Talks Rumble Win

– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with Randy Orton discussing his 2009 WWE Royal Rumble win:

– Regarding potential Royal Rumble match surprises for this Sunday, PWInsider reports that WWE officials are waiting until the last minute to make decisions on whether there will be any major outside surprises in the match.

– It looks like Scott Dawson of The Revival dislocated his pinky at last night’s WWE NXT live event in Houston as he tweeted the following today: