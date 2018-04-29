WWE Rumored To Hold Another Event In Saudi Arabia Later This Year

According to a report from The Riyadh Report Twitter account, WWE is slated to run another event this November in Saudi Arabia in the capital city of Riyadh. The announcement was made by the head of Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh.

The three most notable stadiums in Riyadh are the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, which holds 22,500 seats, the King Saud University Stadium, which holds 25,000 seats and the King Fahd International Stadium which holds 67,000 seats.