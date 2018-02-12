WWE Rumored To Make Big Change To PPV Events

The Wrestle Votes Twitter account, which has broken WWE reports in the past, noted on the social media platform that starting with the Backlash PPV on May 6th, all PPV events going forward will be dual branded.

This means that there will be no more Raw or Smackdown exclusive shows. The account mentioned that a source told them that repetitive matchups to fill the card along with so-so ticket sales lead to the decision.



It should be noted that the weekly TV shows will not be affected. As of this writing, this news should be considered a rumor.