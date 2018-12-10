WWE Rumored To Make Change To TLC Lineup

WWE is rumored to make a big change to the TLC card on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center on the USA Network, according to @WrestleVotes.

The Twitter account noted the news in a recent tweet but wouldn’t’ clarify what that change might be. However, there is speculation that it could have something to do with talk of changing the TLC match between General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin and the injured Braun Strowman. Since Strowman got the surgery, there have been rumors about potentially changing the singles match into a multi-man match.

The TLC pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here is the updated card:

WWE Title Match: Daniel Bryan © vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. Dean Ambrose

TLC Match: Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman – If Strowman wins, he’ll challenge for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble & Corbin loses all authority or if Corbin wins then he’s the permanent Raw GM.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey © vs. Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title TLC Match: Becky Lynch © vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: The Bar © vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Singles Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles Match: Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Finals