WWE Scraps Plans To Turn Fan Favorite Superstar Heel?

Although there was a ton of speculation that former Raw Women’s Champion Bayley was recently scheduled to turn heel during her current storyline with Sasha Banks, it appears that those plans have been nixed.

This is according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com who wrote on the message board:

“Bayley was scheduled to turn. The MSG card had her teaming with Elias vs. Cena & Nikki right until the decision was made to hold up the turn. It wasn’t a red herring, it was a plan written for a turn by that date that they changed. It appeared Banks did the turn however. Plans like that change weekly. The Banks heel turn was scheduled well before the 2017 Mania at first. People who act like this stuff doesn’t change 100 times are mental because you have to ignore everything every wrestler tells you in every inside interview to believe that.”