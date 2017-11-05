charlotte

WWE Second Guessing Charlotte Turn?, Emma Posts Cryptic Message

Published On 05/11/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– There are reportedly people in WWE that were/are against the idea of Charlotte turning babyface with the feeling that it’s too soon. With a tease of dissension between Charlotte and Naomi on this week’s Smackdown Live, there has already been some speculation about Charlotte possibly going back to being a heel and feuding with Naomi for the Women’s Title after Backlash.

– As previously noted, Emma was sent home from WWE’s European tour after suffering an injury. Two days ago, Emma made a post on Instagram where she stated that she hoped to have good news about the injury this week. Today, Emma posted a cryptic message which would indicate that she didn’t get the good news she was hoping for:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.