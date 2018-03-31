WWE Seeking Volunteers To Assist WrestleMania AXXESS Events, WWE Releases Free Match Online

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released yet another free match. This time it features Steve Austin vs. The Rock from WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

– WWE announced in a post on their official Twitter account that they are seeking volunteers to assist their WrestleMania AXXESS events which kick off next week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR