WWE Seeking Volunteers To Assist WrestleMania AXXESS Events, WWE Releases Free Match Online

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released yet another free match. This time it features Steve Austin vs. The Rock from WrestleMania 19 in 2003.
– WWE announced in a post on their official Twitter account that they are seeking volunteers to assist their WrestleMania AXXESS events which kick off next week in New Orleans, Louisiana.
