WWE Selling WrestleMania 34 Magazine, Top 10 Raw Moments

By
Andrew Ravens
–

– WWE will release a WrestleMania 34 Special Collector’s Edition magazine, which is listed at $9.99 at this link. Here is the promotional material:

“This April, history will unfold live on The Grandest Stage of Them All as WWE’s elite battle for supremacy. This 100-page, collector’s edition looks at what’s at stake for the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown, plus the amazing matches and moments that made WrestleMania what it is today. Filled with hard-hitting photos, an exclusive preview of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and interviews with the likes of Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, this is a must-own for any true member of the WWE Universe.”

– WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network.

