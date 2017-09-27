WWE Sends Legal Demands To The Young Bucks Over “Too Sweet” Gesture

The Young Bucks have been served with a legitimate cease and desist notice from WWE, according to a Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com.

The company is insisting that they stop using the “Too Sweet” gesture. WWE claims they own the copyright and demand that the team signs a document that states the intellectual property won’t be used again. The company could possibly seek $150k or more in damages if the demands are not met.

It’s unknown if the Bullet Club “invasion” prior to this week’s RAW (which can be seen here) had anything to do with the notice being sent.

The team is looking into their legal options. In the meantime, the have debuted a new merchandise logo: