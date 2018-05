Here are the first-round matches for next month’s WWE UK Tournament that will determine who will face UK Champion Pete Dunne on 6/19 on the WWE Network:

* Drew Gulak vs Jack Gallagher

* Ashton Smith vs Joseph Conners

* Flash Morgan Webster vs James Drake

* Kenny Williams vs Dave Mastiff

* Ligero vs Travis Banks

* Zack Gibson vs Amir Jordan

* Tucker vs Joe Coffey

* Jordan Devlin vs Tyson T-Bone