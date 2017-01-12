WWE Signs 22 Year Old Professional Model And Olympic Weightlifter From Canada

WWE has signed an interesting new prospect, according to reports.

The company has signed Canadian Olympic Weightlifter Isabel Lahela to a developmental contract with the company.

Lahela, 22, is a Toronto native who in addition to her weightlifting career, is also a professional model, personal trainer and has a background as a professional dancer.

Back in September of 2016, Lahela took part in a WWE tryout camp at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She is set to report to the Performance Center to start working towards becoming a WWE Superstar beginning in April.

