WWE Signs 22 Year Old Professional Model And Olympic Weightlifter From Canada

Published On 02/25/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

WWE has signed an interesting new prospect, according to reports.

The company has signed Canadian Olympic Weightlifter Isabel Lahela to a developmental contract with the company.

Lahela, 22, is a Toronto native who in addition to her weightlifting career, is also a professional model, personal trainer and has a background as a professional dancer.

Back in September of 2016, Lahela took part in a WWE tryout camp at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She is set to report to the Performance Center to start working towards becoming a WWE Superstar beginning in April.

