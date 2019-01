The International Wrestling Syndicate announced that WWE has signed the tag team “3.0” which is comprised of Scott “Jagged” Parker and Shane Matthews.

Well the cats out of the bag!

IWS pro wrestling would like to congratulate former IWS tag team, canadian and world champions and IWS dojo trainers Big Magic and Scott Parker on signing with NXT . Tear the house down boys !!!

Were so proud of you !!! pic.twitter.com/BAXqnVJAjO

— IWS (@IWSHardcore) January 22, 2019