Pwinsider.com is reporting that WWE has signed current Intercontinental Champion The Miz to a new four-year deal, locking him up with the company through 2022.

The sports entertainment company was seeking to lock Miz up for a longer deal before the two sides agreeing on the four-year deal.

WWE announced plans for a new reality series starring Miz and his wife Maryse for the USA Network, titled Miz and Mrs, that will debut later this year with a six-episode first season.