WWE Slam App Spoils Two Top Names For Superstar Shakeup?

It appears that WWE Slam trading card game app has spoiled two top names switching brands in the Superstar Shakeup, which takes place this week. The app posted an update about a new card set that will be available during the Superstar Shakeup. The set will have new red base cards for Superstars that move to RAW while the dark blue base cards are for Superstars that move to SmackDown Live.

An image has surfaced online, which features has an outline of AJ Styles on a red card and what appears to be Charlotte Flair on a blue one. These two names have been rumored to switch brands in the Superstar Shakeup.