WWE SmackDown & 205 Live News For Tonight – Superstar Shakeup, Nakamura, More

The “Superstar Shakeup” comes to an end on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the TD Garden in Boston.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature American Alpha vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and we should see the in-ring SmackDown debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, who debuted on last week’s show. It’s worth noting that hometown star John Cena is not being advertised for tonight’s SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher and more from the feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Which Raw Superstars are headed to SmackDown LIVE tonight?

* Will The Usos end up battling American Alpha in a Tag Team Title rematch?

* Is SmackDown LIVE prepared for “horror-ible” possibilities at WWE Payback?

* Should SmackDown LIVE’s new arrivals unpack their bags?