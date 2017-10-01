WWE SmackDown & 205 Live Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Raising Cane River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.

Announced for tonight’s SmackDown is Baron Corbin vs. John Cena, Natalya vs. Nikki Bella and The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha with the titles on the line. 205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar and a parley with Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Will Corbin wreak havoc on the Cenation?

* The Wyatt Family look to take back the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

* Nikki Bella stands ready to play with the Queen of Harts

* Beware of an angry Ziggler

* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?