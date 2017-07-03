WWE SmackDown And 205 Live Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. SmackDown will also see John Cena and Nikki Bella team for the first time to take on Carmella and James Ellsworth.

205 Live will see Austin Aries interview himself as he has a special message for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Randy Orton to battle AJ Styles tonight to determine Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at WrestleMania

* John Cena & Nikki Bella set to team up for first time against Carmella & James Ellsworth

* Who will challenge Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss and American Alpha at WrestleMania?

* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?