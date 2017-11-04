WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Gronk Appears On WWE SmackDown (Video), Total Divas

– Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this week’s episode with Brie Bella causing issues for Nikki Bella after missing a conference call.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Boston saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Ascension.

– As seen on tonight’s SmackDown, NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots was ringside for Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal and once again helped his buddy Mojo take care of Jinder. Below is video from the match. Gronk also appeared at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month and helped Mojo take out Jinder to win the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.