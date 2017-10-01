the-usos

WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Lana Gives Props To WWE SmackDown, The Rock’s Baywatch (Video)

Published On 01/10/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is the first international trailer for The Rock’s “Baywatch” movie, which hits theaters on Memorial Day:

– The dark match before Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Baton Rouge, LA saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat The Usos.

– Lana tweeted the following props on SmackDown during Tuesday night’s show, tagging RAW General Manager Mick Foley:

