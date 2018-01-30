WWE SmackDown Results – January 30, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. The Men’s Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way to the ring. Nakamura says at the Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn . . . knee to the face. John Cena . . . knee to the face. Roman Reigns . . . knee to the face. At Wrestlemania, AJ Styles . . . knee to the face. New WWE Champion.

Kevin Owens’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with Sami Zayn.

Kevin says to give it up for the 2018 Royal Rumble winner. Kevin says you can point to that sign and say you are going to beat AJ Styles all you want, but they were screwed out of their title two nights ago. Sami says YEP. Kevin says they should be celebrating as Co-WWE Champion, but this happened.

We see photos of what happened at the end of the match when Kevin Owens did not make the tag but was pinned.

Kevin says they were once again victims of the vendetta constructed by Shane McMahon to hold them down. Sami says the referee has one job. You have one job, protect the integrity of the match at all costs. Kevin says YEP. Sami says that Kevin never tagged in. Kevin’s passion coupled with the incompetence of that referee got them into this situation. AJ Styles pinned the wrong man.

Kevin says that is why they have every right for an opportunity at the title. It will not be AJ Styles who Nakamura faces, it will be them. Sami jumps around and YEPs.

Nakamura says that AJ was the winner and you are losers.

Kevin and Sami prepare to corner Nakamura, but AJ’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

AJ says you can cry and complain all you want, but there will be a dream match in New Orleans on the grandest stage of them all. It will be between him and Shinsuke Nakamura. Right here, right now, in Philly, on the House that AJ Styles Built, AJ suggests they turn this dream match into a dream team and take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tonight.

Kevin leaves the ring and so does Sami. Kevin say something to Sami and Sami says if you really want this match . . . NOPE!

Styles and Nakamura with forearms to knock Kevin and Sami off the apron.

We go to commercial.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn say they need to talk to Daniel Bryan. Daniel says that AJ cannot make that match, but he can. Sami says this is as bad as the blown call on Sunday. Daniel says the referee’s decision is final. The referee made a mistake.

Kevin says this was not a mistake, it was a life altering catastrophe. Kevin says not to have Shane send them to the back of the line.

Daniel says he agrees and they will get another chance at the WWE Championship. The winner of next week’s main event faces AJ Styles at Fastlane. It will be Kevin Owens versus Sami Zayn.

Match Number One: Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods and Big E) versus Jinder Mahal versus Rusev versus Zack Ryder in a Number One Contender Match for the US Title

Mahal fights with Kofi while Rusev punches Ryder. Rusev and Ryder go to teh floor. Kofi with a sunset flip attempt but Mahal drops down for a near fall. Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Mahal with a knee to the head and Kofi goes down. Ryder comes in and he drops down as Mahal charges at him and Mahal goes to the floor. Ryder with a forearm to Rusev but Rusev with a body block.

Big E throws pancakes at Corey while Roode talks about his potential opponents.

Mahal sends Kofi into the apron while Rusev kicks Ryder. Mahal with punches to Kofi while Rusev sends Ryder into the turnbuckles. Kofi punches Jinder. Rusev and Jinder with shoulders and they set for Irish whips but Kofi with a drop kick to Rusev. Ryder with a clothesline to Mahal. Ryder lands on his feet on a suplex and hits a neck breaker on Kofi. Mahal breaks up the cover. Ryder face plants Mahal and then clotheslines Mahal over the top rope and hits a drop kick. Kofi sets for a trust plancha and Big E with pancakes flying.

Rusev sets for a dive but Sunil grabs the leg. Aiden grabs Sunil and he pushes Sunil into the tray of pancakes. Big E and Xaiver argue and the referee sends everyone to the back.

Rusev sends Ryder into the ringside barrier and then back into the ring. Rusev gets a near fall. Mahal punches Kofi while Rusev kicks Ryder. Kofi with forearms to Mahal and he sends Mahal into the turnbuckles. Ryder with a jawbreaker to Rusev and then he punches Rusev in the corner. Kofi with a baseball slide to Mahal. Rusev gets a near fall on Ryder. Mahal chokes Kofi in the ropes. Rusev kicks Kofi.

Mahal sends Ryder into the apron and Ryder does the same. Rusev gets a near fall on Kofi. Rusevwith shoulders to Kofi in the corner while Mahal sends Ryder to the floor. Kofi tries to fight off Mahal and Rusev but they go for a double suplex and hit it. Mahal with a leaping knee drop to Kofi and then Rusev with a running elbow drop. Kofi is sent to the floor and Jinder follows. Mahal chokes Kofi against the ringside barrier and he punches Kofi. Kofi leaps over the ring steps and then he comes off the steps but misses Mahal. Jinder sends Kofi into the ring steps. Rusev is sent into the ring post by Mahal.

Mahal gets a near fall on Ryder and he kicks Ryder. Mahal with kicks to Ryder and he follows with knee drops. Mahal punches Rusev but Rusev finally fights back with punches. Rusev with round kicks to the chest. Rusev with a running hip to Mahal and he goes to the floor. Rusev runs into knees from Ryder and Ryder with a missile drop kick that sends Rusev into the turnbuckles. Ryder with a running forearm into the corner and he follows with the Broski Boot but Mahal with a boot to Ryder for a near fall.

Mahal gets a near fall on Rusev. Kofi with a springboard double sledge to Mahal and he hits the Boom Drop on Mahal. Kofi with SOS to Ryder but Mahal breaks up the cover. Mahal with a short arm clothesline to Kofi and Rusev sends Mahal to the floor.

Rusev puts Kofi on top of Ryder and he sets for the Stacolade but Mahal with a rollup for a near fall. Mahal with a Harley Race knee for a near fall. Rusev escapes the Khallas and snap mares Mahal. Ryder is sent into Mahal for a Rough Ryder. Rusev with a round kick to Ryder. Kofi goes for SOS again but Rusev counters. Rusev goes for a rollup but rolls through into the Accolade and Kofi taps out.

Winner: Rusev

After the match, Rusev goes to the announce table to get in Roode’s face. Rusev gestures to the belt and we go to commercial.

The Usos are in the back and they say that they have the tag team division on lock. Everyone needs to listen to what they have to say.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corey continues to complain about pancakes.

Byron Saxton talks about the Fashion Files with Breezango taking over Social Media. The Ascension are looking at Twitter questions. Breeze is asked about his conditioner.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin enter and Shelton asks if the Fashion Files is still a thing. Chad says what they are doing to the tag team division is embarrassing.

Breeze asks if losing twice to the Usos is embarrassing.

Shelton asks Fandango and Breeze if they can beat him and Chad. Chad Shuushes them before telling them no.

Konnor tells Fandango and Breeze that they’ve got this.

Jimmy and Jey Uso make their way to the ring.

Jimmy says that this is the City of Brotherly Love so show some love to your tag team champions. Jey says they told you all they will get silly up in Philly. Sunday they beat Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Jimmy reminds everyone it was 2-0. Jey says they have been tearing through the tag division since they arrived. They mention American Alpha, American Alpha 2, the Hype Bros, Breezango, New Day, Sheamus and Cesaro and how they are all locked down. They have been doing that since Day One. They say it is not about selling merchandise, it is about a lifestyle. Jey says it represents the struggle. The struggle to pay bills, go to work, and fighting through the struggles.

Jimmy says they are different from every tag team because his struggles are Jey’s struggles. Jimmy says it does not matter where you come from. Jey says they are not saying they are the best tag team, but Jimmy says they are the best tag team.

They welcome everyone to the Uso Penitentiary.

The lights go down and the Bludgeon Brothers make their way to the ring and walk past the Usos.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan versus Rory Gulak and ?

Harper with a running shoulder tackle and Rowan tags in. Harper with a splash and Rowan with a clothesline. Harper tags in and Rowan picks up his opponent and then he pushes him into Rory on the apron. Harper with a boot to Rory on the floor. Rowan with a slam and then Rowan with a splash to both men and Harper with a power bomb. They hit the T Gimmick on Rory for the three count.

Winners: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Daniel Bryan says they are looking for new ways to build interest and he introduces the Smackdown Top 10. The wrestlers will get to choose who is in the top ten. It is about the locker room so Shane and Daniel have no vote. Daniel says the wrestlers cannot pick themselves.

Shane McMahon is in his office and he is on the phone talking about the Royal Rumble. Tye Dillinger enters and he says he would love to talk about the Top Ten list, but he has something else to talk about. He wants to talk about how he lost his chance at the Royal Rumble.

Baron Corbin comes in and he talks about Daniel Bryan giving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn another chance because it should be his. Baron asks if Shane is still a McMahon.

Tye points out how Baron lost his Money in the Bank cash in. Shane says we settle things in the ring and that will happen tonight.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look back at Ronda Rousey interrupting the Asuka announcement after winning the first Women’s Royal Rumble.

Renee Young asks Charlotte about having a front row seat watching the first Women’s Royal Rumble. Charlotte says it was great to watch history but she wanted to compete. She says she did not want to be champion for the first time to see how she would do against the legends. Then she wanted to have the chance to out last someone she knows. Charlotte talks about the moment that broke the internet. She was in the ring with Alexa Bliss, the first Women’s Royal Rumble winner . . . Asuka, and Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte says she is walking into Wrestlemania the Smackdown Women’s Champion, but she wants to know who she will be facing.

The Riott Squad come out to the stage and Ruby says forget about Asuka or Ronda Rousey. She asks Charlotte if she can hear herself. Charlotte’s ego is as big as her father’s. Of course you think you could have won the Royal Rumble match and hand pick your opponent. Ruby says she has met people like Charlotte on every level. Impossibly arrogant. There is only one Ruby Riott. You are just a cheap imitation of your father.

Ruby says she came out here to tell Charlotte her time is over. If it is up to her, you won’t even make it to Wrestlemania.

Charlotte asks Ruby if she is done yet and then she wooooos in Ruby’s face. Charlotte blocks a punch and hits Ruby. Charlotte with punches to Sarah and Liv as well. Sarah with a waist lock but Charlotte with a forearm and she send Sarah to the floor. Ruby, Liv, and Sarah attack Charlotte and they work her over on the mat. Ruby with a thrust kick to the head. Ruby with kicks and Liv with a double stomp to the back. Liv and Sarah pull Charlotte into the center of the ring and they pick her up. Ruby with the Riott Kick.

Carmella comes out and she has a referee.

Carmella drop kicks the referee by accident and he goes to the floor. Charlotte recovers and Carmella screams for the referee to wake up from his nap. Carmella goes to the floor and she gets her briefcase and goes to the back.

Nakamura is in the locker room and AJ stops by and he asks if they want to discuss their game plan. Nakamura says he is going to win at Wrestlemania. AJ reminds Nakamura about their match tonight. Nakamura says he is going to beat AJ at Wrestlemania. AJ asks if Nakamura is messing with him and Nakamura says he is messing with him and he tells AJ to listen to him.

Renee Young asks Carmella about what happened. Carmella says it was just how she wanted it. She wanted Charlotte to remember that she has the briefcase and that she is the most dangerous person on Smackdown. Carmella also says she wasn’t going to wrestle with a broken nail.

Match Number Three: Tye Dillinger versus Baron Corbin

Dillinger with a thrust kick and Corbin goes to the floor. Dillinger sends Corbin into the ringside barrier. Dillinger with a punch to Corbin and he sends Corbin into the ring. Dillinger with a chop in the corner and punches. Corbin with a knee to the head and he punches Dillinger. Corbin with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Dillinger with forearms and a kick. Corbin with a punch and Dillinger goes down. Dillinger is thrown over the top rope to the floor.

Dillinger is sent into teh ringside barrier and then Corbin follows with a forearm. Corbin hot shots Dillinger on the announce table. Dillinger is sent back into the ring. Corbin with forearms but Dillinger fires back and he also chops Corbin. Corbin with a knee and Irish whip but Dillinger moves in the corner. Corbin slides around the post and then he returns to the ring and clotheslines Dillinger and follows with a near fall. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock.

Dillinger with punches. Corbin with a knee and he slides around the post but Dillinger knows the clothesline is coming and he avoids it. Dillinger sends Corbin into the ring post. Dillinger punches Corbin and chops him. Dillinger with a flying forearm. Corbin misses the pop up knee and Dillinger with a bicycle kick. Dillinger with a punch and chops. Dillinger pulls down the knee pad and he sets for the Tye Breaker but Corbin gets back to his feet. Corbin with a Northern Lariat followed by a choke breaker. Corbin with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

Aiden English says next week Rusev will become the champion on Rusev Day. Rusev says that Roode’s swan song is next week on Rusev Day.

Bobby Roode says he has an appointment next Tuesday. When you are the United States Champion, your schedule fills up very fast.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are quiet in the locker room. Sami says the good news is that one of them get a WWE Title opportunity. Sami says it is a shame they have to go against each other. Sami says they just need an opportunity. Kevin says as Sami doesn’t fail. Sami reminds Kevin about being pinned on Sunday. Kevin reminds Sami about his elimination in the Royal Rumble. Sami says they will not fail tonight. Kevin agrees that they will not fail tonight.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable versus Fandango and Tyler Breeze

Benjamin with a knee to Breeze to knock him off the apron. Fandango with chops to Benjamin followed by a kick. Benjamin with a spinebuster.and hammer lock. We see the Ascension watching in the back. Gable tags in and he connects with a knee to the midsection for a near fall. Gable with a knee drop to the elbow. Fandango with a bulldog out of a wheelbarrow for a near fall. Gable slides to the floor and he pulls Breeze off the apron. Gable with a shoulder and he goes for a slingshot move but Fandango with a kick and he gets a near fall. Gable with a Liger Kick for a near fall.

Gable with an arm bar. Fandango with a rollup for a near fall. Breeze tags in and he hits a back heel kick followed by a drop kick. Breeze with a spinning heel kick. Benjamin tags in and Gable with a cross body that sends both men over the top rope. Breeze with a kick and he goes for a rana but Benjamin blocks it and Gable with a bulldog off the turnbuckles for the three count,.

Winners: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn versus AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

Owens and Styles start off and Kevin with a waist lock. Styles with a standing switch. Owens with a single leg trip but Styles with a head scissors and he tags in Zayn. Nakamura tags in. They lock up and Zayn with a wrist lock. Nakamura with a reversal and he rests his head against Zayn’s chest while Owens tells him not to do that stupid thing. Nakamura with a knee to the midsection and a knee drop. Nakamura with boots in the corner. Styles tags in and he punches Zayn. Zayn with a side head lock.

Styles with a Phenomenal Drop Kick and he keeps Sami from making the tag. Nakamura tags in and he punches Zayn. Owens tags in and he punches and kicks Nakamura in the corner. Zayn kicks Nakamura from the apron while Owens talks to the referee. Owens with a forearm and cross face. Nakamura is sent into the turnbuckles and Zayn tags in. Zayn with chops and punches followed by a kick. Owens tags in and he chops Nakamura. Owens with forearms and a kick to Nakamura. Nakamura with strikes to Owens followed by knees to the head.

Nakamura sends Zayn to the floor when he tries to interfere but Owens with a boot. Owens yells at Zayn and tells him to get back. Owens with a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Nakamura with forearms and Owens goes to the floor. Owens and Zayn argue over where they should be. Zayn starts to go up the ramp and he tells Kevin to see how long he will last without his guardian angel.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Owens with a reverse chin lock and Zayn is still on the stage. Owens with a forearm to the back and then he goes for a belly-to-back suplex but AJ lands on his feet. Styles with strikes and a clothesline followed by a sliding forearm. Styles with a clothesline into the corner and then he hits a sit out facebuster. Zayn breaks up the cover. Zayn tags in and he connects with crossfaces and punches. Sami with a chop and back body drop for a near fall. Owens wants Sami to make the tag and he does. Owens with a boot to the back followed by a back senton for a near fall.

Owens tags in Zayn by chopping him. Zayn chops Owens back to tag him in. Zayn and Owens continue to argue and Styles sends Owens into Zayn and gets a near fall with an O’Connor Roll. Owens with a kick. Zayn thinks Owens intentionally hit him so he goes to the back. Styles with a forearm but Owens catches Styles with a gutbuster followed by an elbow drop from the turnbuckles. Styles with a Pele Kick and he tags in Nakamura who hits a flying boot. Owens blocks a kick but Nakamura with the other foot. Nakamura with a knee into the corner and he puts Owens on the turnbuckles. Nakamura with a knee.

Owens goes to the floor when Nakamura sets for Kinshasa. Styles sends Owens back into the ring and Nakamura with a round kick and Kinshasa for the three count.

Winners: AJ Styles

After the match, Sami Zayn is asked if this is the end of their friendship. Sami says nope. This is about opportunities. Sami says it is his time to be champion. Next week, he will be known as the guy who beat Kevin Owens and after Fastlane, he will be known as the guy who is WWE Champion.

Thanks for watching along and we will see you next time.

