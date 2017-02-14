WWE SmackDown Match Announced, Actor Joins Cast Of Paige Movie, Bayley Slow Motion Video

– Below is slow motion video from Bayley’s RAW Women’s Title win over Charlotte Flair in Las Vegas last night:

– Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a rematch from WWE Elimination Chamber has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, John Cena vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will also take place.

– Actor Vince Vaughn has joined the cast of “Fighting With My Family,” the movie based on Paige’s family from WWE Studios and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions. Vaughn will be playing an 80’s wrestling star, as noted by The Rock in the following post: