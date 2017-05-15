WWE SmackDown Matches Announced, HHH Footage From BGCA HOF Induction

– As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in Dallas last Wednesday, joining Vince McMahon, who inducted into the 2015 class. WWE posted this video from the ceremony.

– Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles and Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match have been announced for this week’s WWE SmackDown from Manchester, New Hampshire. Below is a promo for the show: