WWE SmackDown Moving To Three Hours On FOX?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Smackdown Live possibly moving to FOX in October. Here is what Meltzer said courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“That’s just speculation but there is a chance because the feeling is since they have to film anyway and 205 Live is just kind of a waste of air then maybe what they’ll do is 2 hours from 8 to 10 on Friday nights and then do hour number 3 from 10 to 11 on FS1,” Meltzer said. “The idea is they can get another 50 million per year off of Fox by getting that extra hour.”

“It’s not like it’s a done deal by any means but it’s more than me throwing out an idea. It’s being talked about. In the financial community, they are expecting it.”