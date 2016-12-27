WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Revealed, Bill Goldberg On Turning 50 Years Old, Xavier Woods
– This new “UpUpDownDown” video features Xavier Woods unboxing the Autel X-Star Drone as his 8 Days of Unboxing continues:
– Bill Goldberg took to Twitlonger and commented on turning 50 years old today:
“Can’t thank everyone enough for the well wishes on my monumental 50th birthday……. just remember, 50’s the new 30! Meet u at the gym!!!!! #WhosNext #every1isnext @wwe @GoldbergGarage #silverback”
– John Cena tweeted the following to hype his return to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown, revealing that he will be in the opening segment:
Alright interweb, tonight's the night. Bring your best. Hope I'm ready. C U @AllstateArena #SDLive #Cenareturns @WWE @WWEUniverse
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 27, 2016
The wait is over, the clock is almost out. TONITE #SDLive kicks off with the return of yours truly. Ready for that warm Chicago welcome!
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 27, 2016