WWE SmackDown Outdraws RAW Again

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This week’s edition of Smackdown Live on New Year’s Day drew 2.091 million viewers which was above the 1.904 million viewers for last week’s show. With the New Year’s Eve RAW drawing 1.968 million viewers, Smackdown also outdrew RAW for the 2nd week in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR