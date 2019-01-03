WWE SmackDown Outdraws RAW Again

This week’s edition of Smackdown Live on New Year’s Day drew 2.091 million viewers which was above the 1.904 million viewers for last week’s show. With the New Year’s Eve RAW drawing 1.968 million viewers, Smackdown also outdrew RAW for the 2nd week in a row.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Paige and Renee Young Speak Out On Toni Storm Photos Leaking
Toni Storm is the latest victim of having her private photos and video footage leaked over the internet. Storm, who deleted her social media...
What We Know So Far About “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s Death
WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has passed away at the age of 76. Okerlund, who was often referred to as “Mean Gene,” was...
WWE Making Changes To The New Day Soon?, Paige Responds To A Disgruntled Fan
- Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com recently discussed WWE possibly making changes to the New Day's act in 2019: “Vince is back thinking about switching...
The Undertaker Shares His First Instagram Selfie
The day is finally here: The Undertaker has shared his first Instagram selfie. “The Deadman” posted the selfie to celebrate the No. 15 Texas Longhorns...
Goldberg Working For All Elite Wrestling?, Becky Lynch Takes Shot At Corey Graves
- There is currently internet speculation that Bill Goldberg is one of the major names that is in talks with All Elite Wrestling due...