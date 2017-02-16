WWE SmackDown Rating, Video Of Terron Beckham At The WWE PC, Wesley Blake

– Below is video of YouTube fitness star Terron Beckham at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando. Beckham is the cousin of Odell Beckham Jr., who plays for the NFL’s New York Giants.

– The final rating for this week’s WWE SmackDown from Anaheim was a 1.8, in line with last week’s 1.8 rating. As noted, this week’s show drew 2.626 million viewers, down just a bit from last week’s 2.627 million viewers.

– As seen below, Scott Dawson of The Revival and Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains took to Twitter yesterday and praised WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake out of nowhere. As you might imagine, this had a lot of fans speculating. Blake, who is expecting his first child with former WWE NXT talent Sara Lee, responded to the praise. You can see all their tweets below, along with Tyson Kidd’s response to Dawson’s tweet:

When told that @WWE was offering me a contract after my tryout, "Are you signing @TheWWEBlake?" was my first question. Hell of a guy/talent. — Simon Gotch (@GotchStyleWWE) February 16, 2017

This was 1st thing you told me when we started at the PC. I appreciate it! https://t.co/QFGnvYmyvD — Beautiful Blake (@TheWWEBlake) February 16, 2017