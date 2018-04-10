WWE SmackDown Results – April 10, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. Shane McMahon shuffles his way to the ring.

He thanks everyone for the reaction and he welcomes everyone to Smackdown, the final exclamation point on this Wrestlemania weekend. Shane thanks everyone for being part of Wrestlemania and making it a huge success. Shane says he has been fortunate to have a number of Wrestlemania moments but this year we got to witness the return of Daniel Bryan. Not only did he have the privilege to tag with Daniel Bryan, but because of his dream and resolve, they not only competed but they won. Shane says Daniel was born to do this. He has crossed over to be a full time in ring performer.

Daniel has resigned as General Manager of Smackdown and Shane says he has accepted it. When one door closes, another opens. Shane brings out the new General Manager . . . Paige.

Paige says that she is back. Last night on Raw, she delivered her retirement speech and she walked through the curtain for what she thought was the last time and Shane was standing there. Paige thanks Shane because it does mean the world to her. She knows the superstar shake up is next week but that is next week. Paige says she wants to make this night truly special for everyone.

Paige says that Daniel Bryan has not wrestled on television in more than three years so do you want to see him in action tonight. Daniel Bryan will face . . . AJ Styles.

Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Big E and Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) in a Number One Contender Match

Woods and Jimmy start things off and Jimmy with a flying forearm and then he is sent to the apron but Jey makes the tag and he punches Woods and they hit a double kick to the head for a near fall. Big E tags in and he hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Woods tags in and he gets Big E on his shoulders for a wheelbarrow splash and Woods gets a near fall. Woods with kicks and then he tags in Big E and he kicks Jey. Woods tags back in and kicks Jey and then Woods is Irish whipped to Jey for a baseball slide.

Woods with a punch and they return to the ring. Woods gets a near fall and then he hits a double sledge to the back. Woods with punches but Jey punches back. Woods with a kick and he sends Jey into the turnbuckles. Big E tags in and he hits a running shoulder into the turnbuckles. Woods with a gutbuster from a fireman’s carry position and Big E gets a near fall. Big E with an abdominal stretch. Jey with an elbow and head butts to get out of the hold.

Big E with an uppercut and he gets a near fall. Big E with a Warrior Splash for a near fall. Woods tags back in and he hits an elbow drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Woods with a waist lock. Jey gets to the ropes but it is in the New Day’s corner and Big E tags back in and he hits a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Big E goes to the apron for a splash to Jey but Big E takes too much time and Jey moves as Big E falls to the floor.

Woods and Jimmy tag in and Jimmy with punches and a super kick followed by an uppercut. Jimmy with an enzuigiri to Big E and then he sends Woods to the floor. Jimmy with a plancha onto Big E. Jimmy stops Woods. Woods with an elbow and he tries for the Honor Roll but Jimmy counters into a Samoan drop and he gets a near fall. Jey tags in and they wait for Woods to get up and Woods with a DDT to Jey. Big E with a spear through the ropes on Jimmy. Woods with a leg drop for a near fall on Jey.

Woods pulls off Jey’s shirt to work on the injured ribs. Woods with another punch to the midsection. Jey with a forearm and Woods with a forearm of his own. Jey with a running forearm of his own. Woods with a punch to the midsection when Jey charges at him. Woods puts Jey in the ropes and Woods goes for the hesitation drop kick but Jey gets up and hits a super kick. Big E makes the tag and Woods with a lungblower while Big E hits a UranagE but Jey kicks out at two.

Big E tags in Woods and they set for Midnight Hour but The Usos with a double super kick. Jey with a rollup on Woods for a near fall after Woods hits a missile drop kick on Jimmy. Jimmy with a super kick and Jey tags in and he hits a frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

After the match, the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper make their way to the stage and they point their Bludgeon Hammers at The Usos.

We are back and we see Naomi and her trophy. She is interviewed and Natalya interrupts. Natalya says that Naomi was the least favored pick and everyone else agreed. She says that people said it was the biggest disappointment of the night. Natalya says she is looking forward to Naomi being sent to Raw. Naomi says that if this is her last time on Smackdown, she accepts the match with Natalya.

Match Number Two: Naomi versus Natalya

They lock up and Natalya with a side head lock and Naomi with a head scissors and Natalya escapes and poses for the crowd. Naomi with a side head lock and Natalya with a head scissors and Naomi escapes and mocks Natalya’s reaction. Natalya slaps Naomi and then snap mares Naomi and runs over her back but Naomi with a knee and head scissors. Natalya is put in the ropes and Naomi with a kick to the back. Naomi with a slingshot leg drop and Natalya goes to the floor.

We are back and Natalya with an abdominal stretch. Naomi with a hip toss to escape. Natalya with a clothesline and she poses again. Natalya with a kick to the midsection and then she hits a suplex. Natalya with a forearm to the back of the head and then she returns to the abdominal stretch and she pulls Naomi’s leg off the mat. Natalya with a forearm and then she goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Naomi lands on her feet and hits a wheelbarrow stunner.

Naomi with kicks to the leg and then she hits a scorpion kick. Natalya stops a springboard move and Natalya with a spining sit out power bomb for a near fall. Naomi blocks a sharpshooter attempt but Natalya hits a discus clothesline for a near fall. Natalya tries to send Naomi into the turnbuckles but Naomi escapes. Naomi with a spin kick and a split legged moonsault for the three count.

Winner: Naomi

Renee Young knocks on Nakamura’s locker room door and he emerges. Renee says that people are calling what Nakamura did was reprehensible. She asks why would Nakamura tarnish his dream match. Nakamura says he does not know what came over him. Maybe he was too emotional. He says he is sorry about what he did to AJ Styles. Renee wants a real answer from Nakamura.

Nakamura says he does not speak English.

We are back and the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte says Sunday she faced the toughest challenge in her career. Asuka made her work harder and dig deeper than she ever thought. She thanks Asuka for that. Charlotte says the Queen left Wrestlemania still your champion. They left every ounce of energy and emotion in that stadium on Sunday. There was something different, more than it being Wrestlemania. Who will she make magic with next?

Charlotte is interrupted by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Peyton says she hears you are trying to make some magic and she knows a couple of wizards who can make that title disappear from around your waist. Peyton and Billie introduce themselves to Charlotte. Billie says your match at Wrestlemania was good, but it wasn’t iconic. Billie says no one wants to hear you yapping away.

Peyton does her imitation of Charlotte and then she thanks air for allowing her to breathe.

Billie says that was a great impression. She tells Charlotte to stop talking about a match that happened in the past. Peyton says you are looking at the future. It is out with the old and in with the Iconics.

Charlotte with a shot to Billie but Peyton stops her. They double team Charlotte. Billie with a running boot to the head and then she sends Charlotte to the floor and they send her over the announce table. They send her over the announce table again. They send Charlotte into the ring post. They send Charlotte into the ring steps. They pick up Charlotte and hit a double belly-to-back suplex.

They roll Charlotte back into the ring and Billie kicks Charlotte’s robe away.

Officials come out to point at Billie and Peyton and tell them to leave the ring.

Carmella’s music plays as Billie and Peyton go up the ramp.

Match Number Three: Carmella versus Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Title

Carmella with a super kick for the three count.

Winner: Carmella

Carmella celebrates her victory in the ring.

We are back and Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh are at the announce table to watch the next match.

Aiden English comes out and asks New Orleans what day is today and he reminds us that today is RUSEV DAY.

Match Number Four: Bobby Roode versus Rusev (with Aiden English) versus Randy Orton in a Number One Contender Match

Roode and Orton both attack Rusev and kick him. Orton with kicks in the corner and then Roode with kicks. Orton with a punch and then Roode kicks Orton and punches him. Roode with a chop but Orton with a punch. Roode with a kick and side head lock. Roode with a shoulder tackle but Orton with a back elbow and he goes to the floor to deal with Rusev. Orton sends Rusev into the ringside barrier and then Aiden distracts Orton for a moment. Orton returns to the ring and he kicks Roode and connects with a European uppercut.

Orton drops Roode’s midsection on the top rope and he gets a near fall. Orton with a reverse chin lock into a side head lock. Roode backs Orton into the corner and Roode with shoulders and a chop. Roode with another chop. Roode with an Irish whip and Orton tries for an RKO but Roode avoids it. Rusev with a clothesline to Orton and then he kicks Roode. Rusev with an Irish whip and Roode with a boot and Blockbuster for a near fall. Orton sends Roode over the top rope to the floor.

Orton has something to say to Rusev and Rusev with a round kick to the head for a near fall. Orton goes to the floor and Rusev follows. Rusev sends Orton into the announce table. Orton stops Rusev from doing it a second time and Orton with a backdrop driver onto the announce table. Roode chops Orton and then he hits a running forearm and clothesline. Roode with a clothesline into the corner and a neck breaker. Roode goes up top and he hits a clothesline.

Orton avoid the Glorious DDT and gets a near fall with a rollup. Orton with two clotheslines and he ducks a clothesline from Roode for a power slam. Roode goes to the apron and Orton thinks about an IEDDT but Roode back drops Orton to the apron. Orton drops Roode on the top rope and Rusev with a back drop driver onto the announce table. Rusev with kicks to the chest followed by a running hip into the corner and a jumping spin kick. Rusev signals for the MACHKA Kick and he connects. Rusev applies the Accolade but Orton with a boot to the back and he sends Rusev into the ring post. Roode with a rollup for a near fall. Orton with an RKO to Roode for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Orton and Mahal have a stare down.

Match Number Five: Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Styles with a waist lock take down and Bryan escapes. They lock up and Styles with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Styles flips over Daniel’s back and gets a near fall. Bryan with a bridge and they hold onto the Greco Roman Knuckle lock. Bryan with a kick to the arm. Bryan with kicks to the ribs. Bryan with an arm wringer followed by a wrist lock and then he works on the shoulder and applies a hammer lock on one arm and an arm bar on the other. Bryan holds on to the key lock. Styles with an elbow but Bryan with a European uppercut. Styles with a Phenomenal drop kick and Bryan goes to the floor.

We are back and Bryan with a knee to block a suplex. Bryan with a flying clothesline. Daniel with the running drop kick into the corner and then he kicks Styles in the chest. Styles blocks the final round kick and hits a dragon screw. Styles with a flying clothesline into the corner. Styles with an Irish whip and Bryan flips over but Daniel’s knee buckled. Styles with a moonsault into an reverse DDT for a near fall. Styles with kicks to the leg and a series of strikes. Bryan with a butterfly suplex into an arm bar but Styles blocks it and escapes. Styles with the Calf Crusher.

Daniel rolls through and he applies the Yes Lock but Styles with a rollup for a near fall. Bryan misses a round kick and Styles with a Pele Kick and clothesline for a near fall. Styles goes to the apron and he comes off the ropes into a kick. Bryan with a round kick to the head. Bryan sets for the flying boot but Styles drops down and tries for a Styles Clash. Bryan escapes and he applies the Yes Lock. Styles gets his foot on the ropes.

Bryan puts Styles in the tree of woe and Bryan with kicks to the midsection. Bryan sets for a super belly-to-back suplex but Styles is able to counter and he lands on top of Bryan.

Shinsuke Nakamura with Kinshasa to Daniel Bryan and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Daniel Bryan (by disqualification)

After the match, Nakamura with strikes to Styles and then he hits him low. Nakamura with Kinshasa.

Nakamura with another low blow to Styles.

