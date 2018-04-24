WWE SmackDown Results – April 24, 2018

Welcome to SmackDown Live. The Miz makes his way to the ring for the return of MizTV to Smackdown. Miz puts the hand up and he asks everyone if they know what it means and he suggests that they do it.

Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV and he says it is the A Show. Miz says there is something missing and that is a title. A title that was relinquished just three years ago by his guest and a title that he made relevant again. He will win it on Friday for the ninth time defeating Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe. Miz says it is the most coveted title in the WWE. It is the Intercontinental Championship. That is in three days, but this is now.

Now is the moment that the world has been waiting for. Miz says his guest threatened to punch him in the face last week. He is a man who holds a grudge from years ago on Talking Smack, a show that got cancelled after he left Smackdown. He is angry because he told the truth to his face. He is a man who demanded that Miz come to Smackdown to confront him. He is a man who wants to get his hands on him so badly he can taste it. Miz says he is surprised because it was a month ago that he welcomed his daughter into the world. He says when his daughter looked into his eyes, Miz says he knew he had to be a better man. All of the anger and bitterness he had for Daniel Bryan melted away. MIz says he is surprised that Daniel did not feel that way when Daniel saw his daughter. They are both reality television stars.

Miz says Daniel and he are in ring technicians. Miz says when he became a father, he knew he had to change. Miz tells Daniel if he still wants to punch him in the face, he should come out and punch him in the face.

Daniel does not come to the ring. Instead Colin Cassady makes his way to the ring and he is wearing a suit and walks with his fist up. Miz asks Colin if he can help him. Colin says it looks like Miz doesn’t have a guest so he can interview him.

Miz says he was supposed to interview Daniel Bryan but Colin says no one cares about Daniel Bryan. He mocks the people who talked about Daniel’s injury but Colin says no one cared while he rehabbed his injury. Everyone talks about Daniel Bryan. No one was talking about him. He is living in the shadow of that ordinary little man.

Miz says he understands that Colin is upset and he says that he does not need Colin’s help with Daniel Bryan.

Colin says that it is not all about him.

Miz asks Colin who does he think he is. Miz says he is a Grand Slam winner and a first ballot Hall of Famer. He starred in The Marine 6 and he main evented Wrestlemania. What has Colin done other than hobble around on his injured knee? Colin suggests that he shut Miz’ mouth right now. Miz says this isn’t about them. It is about Daniel Bryan.

Colin says it is about Daniel Bryan. He is an average Joe who looks like he should be laying tile in his kitchen or picking up his trash. Colin mocks Daniel and he says that you are never going to achieve your dreams because they are unobtainables. He says that you are all Joe Schmoes. Colin says he knows what it was like to be Daniel Bryan. Until he was 16, he was a little guy. He was bullied and got pushed around. Colin says he got sick of being beaten up and he grew and grew until he was seven feet tall. Colin says he went back to the people who pushed him around and beat them up.

Colin says that Daniel reminds him of who he was and he hated it. Colin says he did not have to work the bingo halls or the indie scene. He did not have to go to Japan or Europe. He says he did not have to go there because he is tall and good looking. That makes him a star and that makes him money. He still lives in the shadow of Daniel Bryan, but not for long. Colin says he is going to make sure Daniel Bryan is going to go back where he belongs. Back on the shelf, battered, bruised, and retired. He will never cast a shadow over anyone else again.

Colin throws the mic and leaves the ring.

Becky Lynch and Asuka walk in the back and we see Daniel Bryan down in the back. Becky and Asuka go to check on Daniel.

We are back and Tom mentions that Daniel Bryan is being taken to the medical office.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are in the ring and they talk about how good they look in the ring. Peyton says they are so hot and she says the camera loves Billie and Billie says the camera loves Peyton. Peyton does her Becky Lynch impression. Billie mentions that Becky is teaming with Asuka. Peyton asks for a fact check on the Empress of Tomorrow. Billie says if Charlotte Flair ended Asuka’s streak and they helped end Charlotte’s title reign, they are better than Asuka. Peyton says it is science.

Billie says instead of the Empress of Tomorrow, it is the Empress of Yesterday. Peyton says they are the future, and . . .

They are interrupted by Becky Lynch’s music.

Match Number One: Becky Lynch and Asuka versus Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Asuka and Billie start things off and they lock up. Asuka with a wrist lock but Billie with a reversal. Asuka uses the ropes and reverses the wrist lock. Asuka with a snap mare but Billie lands on her feet. She turns around and almost gets kicked in the head by Asuka but she ducks to avoid it. Asuka with a hip attack and she tags Becky in. Becky with a double sledge off the turnbuckles to the arm. Becky with a leg lariat to send Billie to the floor. Becky with a forearm off the apron. Asuka with a sliding knee to Billie on the apron.

Becky sends Billie back into the ring and Billie misses an elbow drop. Becky tries for an O’Connor Roll but Billie holds on to the ropes. Becky with arm drags into an arm bar. Asuka tags in and kicks Billie in the arm and the leg. Asuka with a back heel kick and Billie holds on to Asuka and pulls her to the mat. Peyton tags in and she slaps Asuka. Asuka with the smile of you screwed up and Peyton rethinks her actions. Asuka with strikes and kicks followed by a hip attack.

Becky tags in and Peyton with a forearm and she sends Becky to the mat. Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with a flying forearm. Becky with a springboard kick and an exploder. Billie tags in and Becky with a drop toe hold. Billie with an arm wringer to Becky and she chokes her in the ropes. Peyton slams the arm into the apron and Billie gets a near fall. Petyon tags in and holds the arm while Billie kicks it.

Peyton with an elbow to the arm. Billie tags in and Billie with an arm bar. Billie with a knee to the midsection followed by an Irish whip. Asuka takes the attention from the referee but Becky with a kick. Both women are down after clotheslines and Asuka and Peyton tag in. Asuka with a hip attack to Billie on the apron and a drop kick to Peyton. Asuka blocks a kick and applies an ankle lock. Billie and Peyton hold hands but it does not work. Asuka with a German suplex and hip attack. Becky tags in and they hit a double hip toss. Asuka with a sliding kick and Becky with a leg drop. Becky bumps into Asuka.

Becky with forearms and a European uppercut. Becky with an Irish whip and she takes care of Billie and Peyton. Peyton sends Becky into the turnbuckles and gets the three count with her feet on the ropes.

Winners: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Renee Young is outside Shane McMahon’s door. She says she is hoping to get an update on Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles leaves the office. AJ says he is in a good mood because he is a happy guy. He will be alone in the ring with Shinsuke Nakamura in three days. He also gets a chance to soften up Nakamura but he will have Rusev and Aiden English with him. Renee asks AJ if he is taking them on three on one. AJ says it will be a six man tag match. Renee asks AJ if he knows who is partners are and AJ says it will be Too Sweet.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a feature on Andrade Almas. Zelina Vega says that he is the only brand they care about. Andrade says he is El Idolo. Zelina says Almas has no peers because no one is on his level. He will show the world that he deserves the spotlight.

The Usos are in the locker room and Naomi stops by to see her husband and brother in law. Jimmy tells Naomi not to come out tonight to help. Naomi says she will not promise or apologize for what happened last week. Jimmy asks Naomi if she trusts him. Naomi says she looked Harper and Rowan in the eyes and saw nothing. Naomi says she knows this is what they do but she has a bad feeling.

Jimmy says he knew she loved him because she cares about him. Jimmy tells Naomi that Jey will be out there and have his back. They will win the titles on Friday and he will take care of Rowan tonight. He tells Naomi not to worry about it.

Match Number Two: Erick Rowan (with Luke Harper) versus Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso)

Rowan with a drop kick and forearm followed by a head butt. Rowan chokes Jimmy in the ropes and Harper with a punch. Jey is taken care of by Harper. Rowan goes to the floor when Jimmy drops down. Rowan catches Jimmy on a suicide dive and Rowan is sent into the ring post. Jimmy with a cross body for a near fall. Jimmy with a thrust kick and he goes up top but Rowan pushes Jimmy off the turnbuckles into the ringside barrier.

Rowan with a running forearm. Rowan picks up Jimmy and Naomi’s music plays as the lights go out.

Naomi dances on the stage and it distracts Harper and Rowan. Jey clips Harper and sends him into the ring steps. Jimmy with a drop kick and rollup for the three count.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

We go to commercial.

Renee Young is in the ring with the contract.

She brings the Smackdown Women’s Champion to the ring first as Carmella enters the ring.

Carmella takes the mic before Renee can bring out Charlotte Flair. Carmella says it is not happening. Carmella calls Renee disrespectful. Speaking of disrespectful, She wants to know in what world do you introduce the champion before the challenger. This is not Charlotte’s kingdom any more, this is hers. Carmella says she has something to address. Carmella says she is your champion and she is YOUR champion. No one will know what it is like to be a champion like her. Last week, she gave the WWE Universe a MelaBration. She played a fabulous highlight reel of her accomplishments, but when it was over, no one gave her a standing ovation.

That highlight reel was a masterpiece. Since she is the champion, she gets to make the rules and she will show that same highlight reel but when it is over, you will be giving her the ovation that she deserves. You will stand up and cheer for Mela.

She did not appreciate the response from the crowd so we are going to see the video again and you will give the proper response or we will continue to watch it.

Charlotte interrupts the video and makes her way to the ring. Charlotte sits down at the table while Carmella wooos and dances around.

Renee tells Carmella to act like a professional and take her seat.

Renee asks for them to sign the contract to make it official.

Charlotte signs the contract and she wooos. Carmella holds up the title belt and Charlotte slams Carmella’s face into the table and pushes it onto Carmella.

We see Shinsuke Nakamura’s locker room door and Aiden English answers. He says no interviews and closes the door.

Jeff Hardy walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Tom mentions that the contract was signed so the match is official for Backlash.

Jeff makes his way to the ring, but he stops and Randy Orton makes his way to the ring behind him.

Match Number Three: Randy Orton versus Shelton Benjamin

They lock up and Benjamin backs Orton into the corner. Benjamin with a clean break. Benjamin goes for the leg but Orton gets to the ropes. They lock up again and Benjamin with a side head lock. Benjamin with a shoulder tackle and Orton has a kick blocked. Benjamin has a kick blocked and he misses a dragon whip. Orton goes for an RKO but Shelton escapes. Benjamin with a knee and forearms. Orton with a kick and European uppercuts.

Orton goes for an IEDDT but Benjamin pulls Orton into the ropes and Benjamin kicks Orton in the chest while Orton hangs over the middle rope. Benjamin kicks Orton to the floor.

Benjamin picks up Orton and slams his head into the announce table. Benjamin looks at Hardy before continuing to punch Orton. Benjamin returns to the ring and Benjamin with a jumping knee to the head. Orton struggles to get back into the ring but he beats the count. Benjamin with kicks and a reverse chin lock. Orton blocks a kick but Benjamin with a dragon whip for a near fall. Benjamin with a reverse chin lock. Orton with a belly-to-back suplex and both men are down.

Orton with two clotheslines and he avoids a clothesline from Benjamin and hits a power slam. Benjamin rolls to the apron and Orton with a kick and IEDDT. Orton twists to the mat and punches it but Benjamin knows what is coming and Shelton rolls to the floor. Orton sends Shelton’s head into the announce table. Hardy gets up and he moves out of the way to allow Orton to hit a back drop driver onto the announce table. They return to the ring and someone clips Jeff Hardy. He goes into the ring and the mask is removed and it is Sunil Singh. Orton with an RKO to Sunil.

Benjamin with Paydirt on Orton for the three count.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

The New Day are in the back and they have the Book of Booty in front of them. They have their cereal and pancakes.

Sheamus and Cesaro show up and they speak in unison. Sheamus says after tonight, you won’t see them on Smackdown again. After they win the Raw Tag Titles, they will be going back to Raw.

Kofi toasts them.

Sheamus says the competition on Smackdown does not stack up as Sheamus grabs a handful of pancakes.

AJ Styles is in the locker room with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. AJ says this is where they need to be. They Too Sweet and we go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for Sanity and their debut on Smackdown.

We see the door to the trainer’s room and Renee Young awaits Daniel Bryan’s emergence from the room.

Daniel is wrapped up and iced. Daniel says he will be ready for the Greatest Royal Rumble. Daniel says he was blindsided by a seven foot coward. Daniel says he will have a match against Colin Cassady at Backlash. Daniel says he will tackle all challenges head on. Daniel says with the momentum of winning the Greatest Royal Rumble, he will show Colin that you are all the same size when you are down on the mat and tapping out.

Samoa Joe says nothing and no one is safe. Definitely not the Intercontinental Champion when ladders are at his disposal. It will be the end of Seth Rollins and if he is not careful, the end of the Miz. It will be the end of Finn Balor. The Intercontinental Title is as good as his. Then he will sit back and watch Roman Reigns gets destroyed by Brock Lesnar. If he somehow wins the title, Joe says he will take it from Roman at Backlash. Believe that.

Match Number Four: AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows versus Aiden English, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev

Styles and Nakamura start things off but Nakamura decides to tag in English before any physicality occurs. Styles knocks Nakamura off the apron and then brings English into the ring. Gallows tags in and he punches Aiden. Anderson tags in and he hits a European uppercut. Anderson with a snap mare and Styles with a sliding forearm. Gallows tags in and hits a splash. Anderson tags in and hits a jumping knee. All three men take care of Rusev.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Anderson with a knee to Rusev and Styles tags in. Styles with strikes to Rusev. Styles goes after English and Nakamura and AJ goes to the apron. Rusev with a jumping thrust kick and English tags in. English with a knee and kicks. English with a reverse chin lock. English sends Styles to the mat and kicks him. Nakamura tags in and punches Styles in the midsection. Nakamura with knees to Styles and then he kicks him in the corner. Nakamura with a snap mare and knee drop for a near fall. Nakamura teases a kick to the lower groin but he decides to kick Styles. Rusev tags in and he kicks Styles.

Rusev with a slam and running elbow drop for a near fall. English tags in and he hits a running hip in the corner. Rusev with a thrust kick for a near fall by English. Styles with a Phenomenal Drop Kick and Rusev tags in but Styles with a Pele Kick. Gallows tags in and he clotheslines English and then hits a splash into the corner. Gallows with a round kick to the shoulder and then Gallows with a pump handle slam and a Warrior splash for a near fall.

Rusev sends Anderson into the ring post. Gallows sends English to the floor. Nakamura makes the tag and he kicks Gallows in the leg and hits Kinshasa to the back of the head for the three count.

Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura, Aiden English, and Rusev

After the match, Styles attacks Nakamura but Nakamura with a forearm to the lower groin. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa on AJ but Anderson gets in the way to take the move.

Nakamura tells AJ to come on as he sets for Kinshasa on Anderson and he hits it.

