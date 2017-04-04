LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – April 4, 2017

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at Sunday’s big event.

– We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL and David Otunga. No Mauro Ranallo again this week. Naomi will defend her newly-won SmackDown Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss tonight. Also, a Street Fight between Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. The Miz and Maryse will also call out John Cena and Nikki Bella later on. JBL warns us about how the crowd will be tonight.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Champion Randy Orton to a pop.

Orton gets a bit of a mixed reaction as he stands in the ring. He talks about Bray Wyatt and their match at WrestleMania 33. Orton says he proved that he is Wyatt’s master and Wyatt will never forget his name. The lights go out and Bray appears on the big screen. Wyatt says Orton is the master of nothing. Wyatt says this is just has begun and he’s coming for what’s rightfully his, what she promised him. Wyatt says he has his rematch coming but he has something special for Orton first. Wyatt wants to fight but he wants a different kind of match – one that will push your body and your mind. Wyatt promises to push Orton to a new level of insanity and twist him mentally and physically like never before. Wyatt says he’s going to change the way Orton views the entire world. Wyatt says one of them will be sentenced to eternal damnation at the end of the match. Wyatt wants to fight Orton in what he calls a House of Horrors Match. Orton doesn’t know what that is but he accepts the challenge.

Orton calls Wyatt to the ring for a fight. Wyatt suddenly appears behind Orton and says he’s here. Wyatt attacks but Orton drops him first. Orton gets riled up but Erick Rowan appears at ringside and pulls him out of the ring. Rowan, wearing a crazy new mask, sends Orton into the barrier and takes the mask off. Rowan brings Orton into the ring and they double team him. Luke Harper’s music hits and out he comes. He nails Rowan on the floor and goes in the ring. Wyatt grabs him for Sister Abigail but it’s blocked and he’s sent to the floor. Orton’s music hits as he and Harper stand tall.

– Renee Young is backstage with The Miz and Maryse. They knock John Cena and Nikki Bella’s engagement and say they forced Cena into proposing to her. Miz mentions the “Superstar Shakeup” and says they are calling Nikki and Cena out tonight. Miz says this will be the last time we see Cena and Nikki on SmackDown for a long time. They walk off.

– Still to come, Bliss vs. Naomi. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for later tonight is Wyatt and Rowan vs. Harper and Orton.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi

We go to the ring and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. Alexa Bliss is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

Back and forth to start. They end up on the floor and we go to commercial with Naomi in control.

Back from the break and Bliss has control of Naomi in the ring. Bliss with a 2 count as she goes back to work on the knee. Naomi gets to the ropes but Bliss keeps control and takes it to the corner. Bliss drops Naomi again for another 2 count. Bliss with more offense to the leg now. Bliss with a 2 count. Naomi gets up limping. Bliss misses in the corner as Naomi moves.

Naomi fights back in the middle of the ring now. Naomi with a back drop. Naomi scoops Bliss and says it’s glow time before dropping her into a big kick for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Bliss with a DDT for a close 2 count. Naomi ends up catching Bliss with a Rear View out of nowhere for another 2 count. Naomi comes off the top and takes Bliss down again. Bliss stops the split-legged moonsault. Bliss takes the knee out and tries to use the ropes for a pinfall. Naomi gets Bliss in the same submission she used at WrestleMania and Bliss taps.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Naomi stands tall with the title in front of her hometown.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Ambrose in a Street Fight. Back to commercial.Back from the break and Bliss has control of Naomi in the ring. Bliss with a 2 count as she goes back to work on the knee. Naomi gets to the ropes but Bliss keeps control and takes it to the corner. Bliss drops Naomi again for another 2 count. Bliss with more offense to the leg now. Bliss with a 2 count. Naomi gets up limping. Bliss misses in the corner as Naomi moves.

Naomi fights back in the middle of the ring now. Naomi with a back drop. Naomi scoops Bliss and says it’s glow time before dropping her into a big kick for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Bliss with a DDT for a close 2 count. Naomi ends up catching Bliss with a Rear View out of nowhere for another 2 count. Naomi comes off the top and takes Bliss down again. Bliss stops the split-legged moonsault. Bliss takes the knee out and tries to use the ropes for a pinfall. Naomi gets Bliss in the same submission she used at WrestleMania and Bliss taps.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Naomi stands tall with the title in front of her hometown.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Ambrose in a Street Fight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Curt Hawkins is in the ring. All anyone is talking about is the “Superstar Shakeup” and he’s tired of it because they should be talking about him. He’s issuing an open challenge and is giving the other person to the count of 10… the music hits and out comes WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger to a big pop.

Tye Dillinger vs. Curt Hawkins

The bell rings and they go at it. Dillinger gets the upperhand early on and does the “perfect 10” taunt. Hawkins turns it around and unloads in the corner. Hawkins keeps control and shows off to boos. Dillinger fights back with chops.

Dillinger takes Hawkins off his feet and unloads with more offense. Dillinger mounts Hawkins in the corner and punches him as fans count to 10. Dillinger exposes his own knee and hits the Tye Breaker for the win.

Winner: Tye Dillinger

– The announcers welcome Tye to SmackDown as he celebrates after the match.

– Still to come, The Miz and Maryse will call out Cena and Nikki. Back to commercial.

– Dasha Fuentes is backstage with the winner of the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Mojo Rawley and his trophy. He talks about celebrating with Rob Gronkowski and says he hasn’t slept yet. They kept thinking what if Andre would have been there celebrating with them. Mojo says this is just the beginning for him as he’s raised the bar. He gets pumped up and asks Dasha if she can feel it but she says not really. Mojo stays hype and makes his exit.

– The announcers show us Vince McMahon announcing the “Superstar Shakeup” for next week’s RAW. Still to come, Shane McMahon will address the announcement tonight. We see The Miz and Maryse walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out come The Miz and Maryse as John Cena and Nikki Bella. They mock Cena and Nikki and their engagement at WrestleMania. Maryse is wearing a ring pop. Miz announces that Nikki and Cena are leaving WWE for Hollywood. Miz goes on until a violinist appears on the stage and starts playing to a big pop. Former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out to make his SmackDown debut.

Nakamura enters the ring and the fans chant his name for a few minutes. Nakamura takes it all in until his music hits and he poses again. The announcers put Nakamura over but there is no contact with The Miz.

– Still to come, Orton and Harper vs. Wyatt and Rowan. Also, Corbin vs. Ambrose in a Street Fight. We go to commercial.

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Back from the break and Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Baron Corbin makes his way out. We see shots from this match at WrestleMania 33. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is out next to a pop.

The bell rings and Corbin takes it to the corner. Corbin keeps control until Ambrose makes a quick comeback. Corbin shuts him down and slams him to the mat. They end up on the floor and Ambrose nails a dive to send Corbin over the announce table. Ambrose keeps up the assault and sends Corbin into the barrier. Ambrose stands tall on top of the announce table for a pop. Ambrose runs off and sends Corbin over the barrier into the crowd. Ambrose poses on top of the barrier again before jumping off and hitting Corbin. Ambrose gets riled up with the fans as we go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.