WWE SmackDown Results – April 9, 2019

We are in Brooklyn, New York and your announcers are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton.

Big E introduces the New Day and the new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston comes to the ring with Xavier Woods and Big E.

The ring has a rainbow over it and there are pancakes on the ring posts.

Big E says you may have heard that at Wrestlemania a man who made millions of people cry tears of joy who is an A+ player, with extra credit. That man broke his foot off betwixt the vegan cheeks of Daniel Bryan and became your new WWE Champion. Big E says they showed up on Raw in an effort to make history. Xavier asks if Big E is talking about the split he did last night and Big E does it again. Big E says Kofi came so close to becoming a dual champion, just like the Man Becky Lynch. As nice as that would have been, it is good to be home on the blue brand.

Big E says you might know them for their shenanigans and foolish things, including a lot of butt stuff. Xavier says we are here to celebrate the career of a man they call their friend and brother. We are here to celebrate the career of Kofi Kingston. Xavier says he remembers watching Kofi debut. Folliowing his whole career has been memorable. But to be able to meet Kofi when he came to WWE was like meeting one of his heroes.

Big E says they got this together out of the mud. The bond they share is special. They tried to reshape culture and change history. On Sunday, at Wrestlemania, that is what Kofi did. Xavier says on behalf of him, Big E, and everyone watching, we love you and congratulations.

Kofi says he is at a loss for words. This is an impossible moment. It wasn’t supposed to happen. It wasn’t in the cards, but here we are. Kofi wants to mention his family in the crowd. Kofi says they inspire him to be the best and you have supported him since day one.

The music for Sheamus plays and he is joined by Cesaro.

Sheamus says you owe us a big thank you for saving your skin last night. Cesaro says Seth was mopping you up. Cesaro says Seth would be the WWE Champion if not for them. Sheamus says you almost lost the title in your first title defense. It isn’t because you are a B+ Player, but because the New Day wasn’t here. Cesaro suggests a six man tag match.

Big E says that there are only two of you. Cesaro says they made a friend on Raw.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ringside area to stand next to Sheamus and Cesaro.

Match Number One: Aleister Black, Mustafa Ali, and Ricochet versus Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Andrade Almas

Nakamura and Ricochet start things off and Nakamura with a kick and knee. Nakamura with a wrist lock. Ricochet wtih a reversal into a snap mare for a near fall. Nakamura with forearms and he misses a kick. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and drop kick for a near fall. Nakamura with an enzuigiri and Rusev tags in and he kicks Ricochet. Rusev puts Ricochet on the top rope and Nakamura with a knee and Rusev with a suplex and Almas with a kick for a near fall.

Almas with a chop and Rusev tags in. Rusev with a forearm. Nakamura tags in and connects with knees to the ribs. Rusev tags in and he stomps on the ankle. Ricochet with a neck breaker and both men are down. Ali tags in and he punches Rusev and hits a drop kick. Black tags in and kicks Rusev in the corner. Ricochet tags in and he punches Rusev. Black with a knee and Ricochet with a drop kick to Rusev. Black knocks Nakamura and Almas out of the ring. Black teases a dive to the floor but springs back into the center of the ring and he sits down, and is joined by Ali and Ricochet.

Rusev returns to the ring and then goes back to the floor. Rusev tells Ali to come on and Ali goes to the floor but Nakamura stops him on the floor. Ali gets back into the ring and Rusev with a super kick for a near fall. Rusev with kicks and Almas tags in. Almas works on the arm and applies a triangle in the ropes and Nakamura tags in. Nakamura kicks Ali in the ribs and applies a Fujiwara arm bar. Rusev tags in and kicks Ali in the ribs. Rusev kicks Ali and Ali punches back. Rusev keeps Ali from making the tag and Nakamura tags in and kicks Ali before Rusev sends Ali to the mat and Nakamura gets a near fall. Nakamura with a chin lock and arm bar.

Almas tags in and connects with a forearm. Rusev with a bear hug. Rusev kicks Ali and then he knocks Black and Ricochet off the apron. Rusev wtih a splash into the corner. Ali with a DDT and both men are down. Almas and Black tag in and Black with a forearm and elbow. Black with kicks and a leg sweep. Black with a sliding knee to the head. Black with a near fall and then Ricochet hits a double drop kick. Ricochet with a baseball slide to the floor and Ricochet with a quebrada off the ringside barrier to Rusev. Nakamura with a kick and Black with Black Mass to Nakamura.

Almas with a rollup for a near fall followed by a back elbow. Ali tags in and he takes care of Almas and hits a 450 Splash for the three count.

Winners: Aleister Black, Ricochet, and Mustafa Ali

After the match, Randy Orton with an RKO to Mustafa Ali.

Kevin Owens comes out and hits a stunner on Rusev.

We go to the back for comments from the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

Jey congratulates Kofi on winning on Sunday night. Jimmy says Wrestlemania came and it has gone, but the Usos are still tag team champions. He says they need to win. They have never faced the Hardys. It is more than about the titles, it about proving the best brother team. Jey says it is about proving who is the best tag team in WWE history.

We go to commercial.

We are back and R Truth and Carmella are in the ring to host Wrestlemania.

Truth mentions Becky Lynch being the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion and Carmella mentions that Kofi is the WWE Champion. Truth says that not only did they have the world’s largest seven second dance break on Sunday, Carmella beat Andre the Giant to win the Battle Royal. Carmella says Sunday was such a great moment and Carmella reminds us that it was a year ago she cashed in her briefcase. Carmella says she lost a title but gained a friend who told her to have fun. Carmella says she sees big things in her future.

Samoa Joe’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Truth punches Joe and Joe runs into a leg lariat. Truth wtih a kick but Joe avoids the scissors kick and Joe with the Coquina Clutch. Joe knocks Truth to the floor

Joe says what stands before you is the man who destroyed Rey Mysterio in less than sixty seconds. He may take less time to beat up any other superstars.

Braun Strowman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Braun backs Joe into the turnbuckles and punches Joe and hits a clothesline into the corner. Braun runs into a boot and Joe applies the Coquina Clutch. Braun backs Joe into the turnbuckles and tries to get Joe up for a power slam. Joe escapes and goes to the floor and gets his title belt before going to the back.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay make their way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce mention that two nights ago they defied all the odds and emerged with the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Billie says champions talk about being fighting champions. Peyton says they will walk. Billie says they will defend the titles anywhere against anyone. Peyton says they will be defending the titles against the best team they could find in Brooklyn. Peyton says they are looking forward to facing a prestigious team. Billie says the future of the tag team division will be IICONIC.

Match Number Two: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay versus Karissa and Kristen for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Billie and Karissa start things off and Peyton tags in and they kick Karissa and pose. We see Paige watching from the back. Peyton with a forearm and BIllie tags in and Peyton with a spinning heel kick. Billie tags in and she sends Karissa into the turnbuckles. Peyton tags in and chokes Karissa. They send Karissa into her corner to tag in Kristen. Kristen with a foearm to Peyton and a rollup on Billie for a near fall.

Billie with a boot to the head and Peyton tags in. Billie holds up Kristen for a knee from Peyton for the three count.

Winners; Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (retain championship)

Paige is asked why is she on Smackdown. Paige says it is one week until the Superstar Shake Up. She says she wanted to get a closer look at the new Women’s Tag Team Champs. They stopped the undefeated streak of the Brooklyn Belles. Paige says she is going to be bringing in an impressive tag team of her own next week.

Shane McMahon makes his way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look back at the Miz versus Shane McMahon match from Sunday.

Shane says we have had an amazing night on Smackdown and it will continue next week with the Superstar Shake Up. There were some huge moments at Wrestlemania. Seth Rollins won the Universal Championship. Daniel Bryan became the WWE Champion. Becky Lynch won the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Title.

Why did all of those people pack Met Life Stadium? Why did people tune in all over the world? They wanted to see one match. They wanted to see Shane McMahon defeat the Miz. And he did it. Now that the Miz is in his rear view mirror. Shane says Miz is not here because he is tending to his dad. Shane says that George had the audacity to get into this ring. Shane says he could not believe it and George aggressively put his hands up and then Shane thought he was serious. Then George hit him in his eye. Shane says he had no other choice than to defend himself. That is why Shane did what he did to George. They got exactly what they had coming to them.

Shane says they proved that he is what he says he is . . . the Best in the World. While we are talking about Best in the World, Shane wants Greg to give him the proper introduction and he wants to know why Greg is not as emphatic with the introduction. Greg says that he was threatened by fans if he called Shane the Best in the World. Shane says this is the best city in the world. Do you know why? The best in the world lives here. Shane wants Greg he never has to worry about these people doing anything to you. You have to worry about the one standing next to you. Shane tells Greg to do it right.

Shane pulls Greg by the tie and tells him that he is choking as Greg continues the introduction. They work their way up to the stage and Shane is impressed.

We take a look at Elias being interrupted by the Undertaker on Raw.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three; Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles

Jey and Matt start things off. They lock up and Matt with a wrist lock and he works on the arm with arm wringers. Jeff tags in and they hit a double back elbow followed by a leg drop and fist drop for a near fall. Jimmy tags in and chops Jeff. Jeff with a wrist lock and punches to the arm. Matt tags in and goes to the turnbuckles for a screaming elbow drop. Jimmy with head butts and Matt with punches. Jey makes the tag and Jimmy with a Samoan drop and Jey gets a near fall.

Matt is sent to the floor and Jimmy with a punch when Jey deals with the referee. Jey punches Matt and sends him into the ringside barrier. Matt with a kick and punch but Jey with a punch of his own. Matt is sent into the ring and Jey follows. Jey with a front face lock and Jimmy tags in. JImmy punches Matt and chops him. Jimmy with a hard Irish whip and Jey tags in. Jimmy with a back breaker and Jey with a punch to the throat. Jey with a front face lock.

Jey with a belly-to-back suplex to Matt. Jimmy and Jey with a double hard Irish whip to Matt. Matt with punches to Jimmy and Jimmy goes for a Samoan drop but Matt escapes and hits a DDT. Jeff tags in and punches Jey and hits a punch to the head. Jeff with a reverse atomic drop and leg drop followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Jeff has a kick blocked and Jey with a kick blocked. Jey with an enzugiri. Jey is sent to the floor as Jimmy tags in. Jimmy misses Whisper in the Wind but Jeff does not and Jeff gets a near fall. Matt tags in and they hit Poetry in Motion. Matt with a Side Effect for a near fall.

Jeff tags in but Jimmy with a super kick to Matt. Jeff with a rollup for a near fall. Jimmy with a super kick and Jey tags in and hits a splash for a near fall. Jimmy and Jey go to opposite corners but Matt stops Jey for a moment. Jeff is able to move out of the way when Jimmy and Jey come off the turnbuckles. Matt tags in and he goes for a Twist of Fate on Jimmy but Jimmy pushes him away. Jeff tags in. Matt with a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton from Jeff for the three count.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy (new Champions)

After the match, Matt and Jeff are interviewed in the ring, but before a question can be asked, Lars Sullivan makes his way to the ring.

Matt and Jeff go after Lars as Lars enters the ring but Lars takes care of Matt and Jeff. Lars with Freak Attack to Jeff. Lars with a swinging Power Slam to Matt. Lars goes up top and hits a diving head butt on Matt.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says what a week. On Sunday, she did exactly what she said she would do in the main event of Wrestlemania. She became the first women’s dual champ. She says she thinks that sounds like cause for celebration. That is why she tried to do on Monday night. Let’s see what happened and we take a look at Lacey Evans going to her invisible border and punches Becky. We see the brawl between the two.

Becky says Lacey Evans finally decided to get her gloves dirty and punch her. That punch reminds Becky that she is holding two targets. Regardless of the Superstar Shake Up, as long as she has the titles, she is on both show. She challenges everyone who wants to come after her. Becky says if she has to beat everyone in the locker room and sleep with one eye open for the rest of her career, she will. Becky says she has done through hell to get here and you will have to get through a red headed devil to take the titles from her.

Lacey Evans attacks Becky from behind and with no musical introduction.

We go to commercial.

Before our main event Sami Zayn makes his way to the stage.

Sami says this crowd is not worth it.

Match Number Four: Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods versus Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Cesaro.

Woods floats over Sheamus and hits a forearm and splash into the corner. Big E tags in and hits a shoulder in the corner. Kofi tags in and hits a double stomp for a near fall. Woods tags in and hits a double sledge to the arm from the turnbuckles. Cesaro drops Woods on the top rope and Sheamus clotheslines Woods over the top rope. Drew tags in and hits the wheelbarrow slam onto the announce table.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Big E tags in and hits two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes on Cesaro followed by another belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a Warrior Splash. Big E knocks Sheamus off the apron and Cesaro is sent to the apron. Cesaro with a knee to stop Big E. Cesaro with a cross body but Big E rolls through to get a near fall. Big E goes for the Big Ending but Cesaro gets to his feet and Sheamus tags in and hits a knee. Sheamus and Cesaro with a spike White Noise for a near fall. Sheamus with a uranage back breaker to Woods.

Sheamus sets for a Brogue Kick on Big E but Big E with a clothesline. Kofi with Shadows Over Hell and he sets for Trouble in Paradise but he kicks Cesaro off the apron and hits a plancha onto Cesaro. Kofi with a kick to Sheamus and he sets for Trouble in Paradise again. Sheamus catches Kofi and Kofi gets to his feet. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods

After the match, Kofi brings his sons into the ring to celebrate.

We go to credits.

