LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – August 15, 2017

– The final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam opens up with a video for Sunday’s big pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.

– The Singh Brothers come to the stage under a spotlight as the boos continue. They introduce the WWE Champion and out comes Jinder Mahal in a suit.

Mahal takes the mic and comments on today being Independence Day for the great nation of India. Jinder goes on until a group of Indian dancers come out to perform on the stage. Jinder also brings a woman into the ring to sing the Indian national anthem. The dancers start performing again, making their way to the ring now. The Singh Brothers dance around Jinder in the ring. The music stops and the boos pick up. Jinder rips the fans for booing him and says we will see him beat our hero John Cena later tonight.

Jinder says Cena had the company on his back for years but there’s a new face. Jinder takes credit for WWE going international and for people signing up to the WWE Network to see him retain at SummerSlam. Jinder says he will beat Cena more convincingly than Shinsuke Nakamura ever could tonight. Then at SummerSlam, Jinder will prove why Nakamura’s destiny is to lose to The Modern Day Maharaja. Jinder asks for quiet as he speaks to his people. The music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.

Nakamura stands in the middle of the ring with a mic and a smile on his face. Jinder asks how dare he disparage his people on this day. Nakamura says today is also the day in Japan where they pray for people who have died in war, so he prays for peace. But Sunday at SummerSlam in America, Jinder is losing the WWE Title… to me. A “yes!” chant starts up as The Singh Brothers play to the crowd. Nakamura and Jinder stare each other down. Nakamura’s music hits and he leaves.

– Still to come, Cena vs. Jinder. Also, AJ Styles apologizes to Shane McMahon. We see Becky Lynch and Natalya walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers send well wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, confirming that he underwent successful surgery on Monday but is still in critical condition.

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and out first comes Becky Lynch. Natalya is out next. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi is out next to interrupt. She joins the announcers for commentary as Natalya stares her down.

Back and forth to start until Becky takes control. Natalya avoids a Disarm Her early on. Natalya is on the floor as Becky stands tall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky finally looks to make a comeback but Natalya keeps control. Becky with a Bexploder and more offense for another 2 count. Natalya blocks a Disarm Her and goes for the Sharpshooter. More back and forth and counters. Natalya ends up applying the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring.

Naomi looks on as Natalya tightens the hold. Becky taps out.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands tall and stares down at Naomi as her music hits and we go to replays. We come back to Natalya attacking Becky and applying the Sharpshooter again. Naomi hits the ring to make the save but Natalya retreats. The music interrupts and out comes Carmella with James Ellsworth and her Money In the Bank briefcase. Carmella cuts a promo and says may the best woman win at SummerSlam. Ellsworth says the winner will still lose. Carmella raises the briefcase as her music hits and Naomi looks on from the ring.

– Back from a break and we see what happened with AJ Styles and Shane McMahon last week.

– Tamina Snuka is backstage asking Lana why she doesn’t have a match tonight. Lana says Tamina isn’t ready. Tamina disagrees. Lana goes on and says people walk right by Tamina, they don’t fear her but if Tamina is patient, people will fear her. Lana’s going to use her ravishing ways on Tamina, then she will become the most destructive force with one purpose – to crush. Lana says they will be unstoppable together and then Tamina will be ready to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

– The Usos are backstage with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. They want to know which New Day members they’re facing at SummerSlam. Bryan says it will be Big E and Xavier Woods. The Usos want Woods and Kofi Kingston tonight after what happened last week. Bryan makes the match.

Rusev vs. Chad Gable

We go to the ring and out comes Rusev. We see how he floored Randy Orton as last week’s SmackDown was going off the air. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Chad Gable. Back and forth to start as they go at it. Gable catches Rusev in a huge belly-to-belly suplex. They end up on the floor and Rusev starts to unload, using the steel ring steps as the referee counts. Rusev grabs Gable and launches him through the air, over the announce table. Gable lands hard and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Chad Gable

– After the bell, Rusev starts taking the announce table apart as the crowd pops. Rusev brings Gable over and stomps on his back, then applies The Accolade on top of the table. Rusev breaks the hold as fans chant for Randy Orton. Rusev grabs a mic and returns to the ring. Rusev says “Randy…” when The Viper strikes outta nowhere with the RKO. The crowd pops big as Orton hits the corners to pose. Rusev is still laid out in the middle of the ring. Orton walks around the ring while his music plays and we get replays.

– The announcers plug the WWE Network and SummerSlam Week.

– Still to come, Cena vs. Jinder. We see AJ Styles backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see footage from last week’s segment with Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who went down after an accidental pele kick.

Fans chant AJ’s name. He says after seeing that footage, he has to get Shane out here first. The music hits and out comes the special referee for Sunday’s match between Owens and Styles. Shane thanks Providence for the love and goes on to tell AJ that no apology is necessary for last week. Fans chant Shane’s name now. AJ just wanted Shane to know that the kick was an accident. AJ wants to make sure, man to man, that Shane’s not going to use this as an excuse to screw him over on Sunday. Shane talks about being referee at SummerSlam and makes it clear – last week was an accident but if AJ puts his hands on him again, Shane will put his hands all over AJ. AJ keeps asking if that was a threat because it sounded like a threat. The tension continues until the music interrupts and out comes Owens.

Owens isn’t so sure that last week was an accident. He makes his way into the ring and says if anything happens during the match from his end, it’s an accident. Owens extends his hand for a shake and comments on getting his title back this Sunday. Shane says it wouldn’t be appropriate if he shook Owens’ hand but if Owens wants to shake, he should shake the hand of his opponent. Owens offers his hand to AJ.

This turns into trash talking and finger pointing. Owens shoves AJ. They go at it. Owens ducks and AJ almost punches Shane but Shane catches him and holds him. Owens tries to take advantage with a superkick from behind but AJ moves and Owens drops Shane instead. Owens can’t believe it. AJ smirks. A “you suck” chant starts up as Owens storms to the back. We go to a replay. Shane is down on the mat but getting to his feet. AJ is saying something to Shane, preparing to make his exit. We get another replay of what just happened to Shane. AJ heads to the back as Shane looks on while his music plays. Shane leaves the ring as well.

– Still to come, Cena vs. Jinder. Also, The Fashion Peaks finale and The Usos vs. The New Day in a non-title match. Back to commercial.

