LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – August 29, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up fro the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL and Byron Saxton. Tom hypes tonight’s main event – Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– We go to the stage and The Singh Brothers introduce the WWE Champion and out he comes.

Jinder and The Singh Brothers hit the ring and Jinder hypes the main event, against what he calls two of his biggest rivals. He goes on about how he’s shown nothing but disrespect. The USA chants start up now. Jinder wonders who will pay for him being disrespected. The Singh Brothers speak up and take the blame for failing Jinder last week. They get emotional and apologize to the people of India, their family and then Jinder. They embarrassed Jinder last week but they vow that Nakamura will never touch Jinder again. They offer to publicly kiss Jinder’s royal feet. They drop down to their knees but the music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.

Nakamura hits the ring and gently pushes The Singh Brothers to the side. He’s about to go at it with Jinder but the triple team begins. The Singh Brothers beat Nakamura up as Jinder looks on. Jinder grabs Nakamura but the music hits and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. Orton fights off the brothers and goes to work on Jinder but Rusev hits the ring. Rusev beats Orton down as fans boo. Jinder and The Singh Brothers go back to work on Nakamura. Jinder hits The Khallas on Nakamura. Jinder’s music hits as the heels stand tall in the ring. Orton is down at ringside.

– Still to come, AJ Styles brings back the United States Title Open Challenge. We see Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Nakamura vs. Orton in a #1 contenders match is announced for next week.

The Ascension vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

We go to the ring and The Ascension is out. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Gable starts off with Viktor and they go at it. Gable takes control and unloads before tagging in Shelton for his return to the ring. Shelton works Viktor over and hits a suplex for a pin attempt. Gable tags in for a quick double team. Gale decks Konnor but gets launched to the floor by Viktor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Konnor is working Gable over. Gable tries for a tag but Konnor nails a big spinebuster for a 2 count. Viktor comes back in and keeps Gable down. Gable fights up and out but Viktor beats him into the corner. Konnor tags back in and talks trash to Shelton. Konnor scoops Gable but Gable slides out and reaches for a tag. Konnor sends him to the mat.

Konnor charges but hits the ring post as Gable moves. Shelton gets the tag and unloads as Viktor also tags in. Konnor runs in but Shelton takes him out, sending him to the floor. Shelton fights Viktor off and kicks him in the head. Shelton goes to the top and lands on Viktor but Konnor breaks the pin. Gable dumps Konnor to the floor. Shelton ends up dropping Viktor on his face for the pin.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

– After the match, Shelton and Gable celebrate as we go to replays. The celebration continues after the replay.

– Still to come, The New Day vs. The Usos and AJ Styles’ US Title Open Challenge.

– Baron Corbin is backstage walking when Renee Young approaches him for comments on “squandering” his Money In the Bank cash-in. He blames it on John Cena and says Cena went and hid from him on RAW, taking away his chance to right the wrong. Corbin says that’s life. He’s tired of people asking about the briefcase. He doesn’t live in the past like the WWE Universe. Corbin indicates he will answer AJ’s challenge and win the title tonight. He walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

AJ reminds us how he Kevin Owens lost the chance to challenge for the title as long as he holds it. AJ kicks off the Open Challenge to the rest of the roster. The music hits and out comes Tye Dillinger. Baron Corbin confronts him on the stage and they argue. Corbin shoves Tye and Tye shoves him back. Tye heads to the ring but Corbin tries to stop him again. Tye leaves Corbin down at ringside.

WWE United States Title Match: Tye Dillinger vs. AJ Styles

The bell rings and they go at it. Tye blocks an early Phenomenal Forearm attempt and goes for the Tye Breaker but AJ counters that. AJ drops Tye into the Calf Crusher and gets the easy win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the quick match, AJ celebrates as Corbin pulls Tye to the floor and launches him into the barrier. Corbin tries to come in after AJ but AJ hits him with a forearm for a big pop. Corbin throws a fit at ringside as AJ stands tall.

– Jinder Mahal and Rusev are backstage preparing for the main event. Jinder calls Rusev his friend but Rusev says they are not friends. He came to SmackDown to be WWE Champion and after tonight, he’s coming for the title.

– Still to come, Bobby Roode will be in action. Back to commercial.

Mike Kanellis vs. Bobby Roode

Back from the break and Mike & Maria Kanellis are kissing in the ring. Bobby Roode’s entrance starts up and out he comes next.

They lock up and trade holds as fans start chanting for Roode. Roode takes Kanellis to the mat and shows off some. Roode does the “glorious” taunt next as fans cheer some more. They lock up again and Roode takes it to the corner as Maria yells from ringside. Kanellis comes out of the corner and takes Roode to another corner, unloading on him and stomping away.

The referee warns Kanellis. Roode comes out of the corner with chops to the chest. Kanellis with a right hand. Roode blocks the next move and unloads again. Roode with a clothesline in the corner. Kanellis runs into boots in the corner. Roode with a Blockbuster. Roode charges but runs into an elbow. Kanellis charges but Roode catches him in a spinebuster.

Roode waits for Kanellis to get up as fans do the “glorious!” taunt. Kanellis gets up but Roode hits him with the Glorious DDT for the win.

Winner: Bobby Roode

– After the match, Roode stands tall as we go to replays. Roode hits the corner and poses as his music plays.

– Still to come, our tag team main event.

– Kevin Owens is shown walking backstage. Byron says we were scheduled to have a match but Owens is coming out instead. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page for the latest results.