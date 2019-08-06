WWE SmackDown Results – August 6, 2019

We are in Detroit, Michigan and your announcers are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring and she is dressed to fight, but is going to speak.

Charlotte says every time she stands in this ring, you are witnessing greatness. Most of us dream of greatness and strive and desire it. You don’t have the genetics, the talent, or the discipline to achieve it. You either quit, lie to yourself, or do something else. Just like her opponent at SummerSlam. Trish is a seven time champion, who when the industry changed, decided to do something different. A family and a minivan. At the height of the Women’s Revolution, Trish wanted to come back for one match? That isn’t it. You see her greatness and it eats you alive. Charlotte says Trish was never as good as her. Charlotte says that the athletes of today are better. You want this match in front of your family in your home country. Charlotte says she will shatter your dreams.

We see a video package for Charlotte Flair, but it ends up being switched with a Trish Stratus video package.

Charlotte is not happy and Trish’s music plays as Charlotte’s opponent on Sunday makes her way to the stage.

Trish says that wasn’t what you were expecting. Trish talks about Charlotte not being used to not getting what she wanted.

Charlotte comments on Trish’s choice of vehicle.

Trish says she played that video to remind Charlotte why you are here and why you have been given these opportunities. Trish says she has been dreaming about one more match. It has been eating at her because Charlotte is the embodiment of everything she fought for. Trish says she may be trying to prove it to her kids or the fans, but also to prove it to herself. Trish says there is no greater feeling in the world than to be under these bright lights and she says she wants that and she needs it. You might be the queen, but in the end, you are not Trish Stratus.

Charlotte tells Trish welcome to your nightmare because this Sunday she is going to make you bow down to the queen.

Charlotte wooos in Trish’s face and Trish slaps Charlotte.

Rey Mysterio walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the shock of Dolph Ziggler facing Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam, instead of Miz.

Bill Goldberg’s music plays and we go to the back and there is a knock on a locker room door and Dolph Ziggler makes his way to the ring in Classic Vintage Goldberg style.

Match Number One: Dolph Ziggler versus Rey Mysterio

Dolph attacks Rey on the floor before Rey gets into the ring. Ziggler with a super kick to Rey. Officials check on Rey and hold Dolph back. Dolph helps Rey up and then sends him back to the floor with a super kick.

Dolph takes a mic and enters the ring.

Dolph says another legend goes down thanks to DZ. All you legends can keep crawling back and the same thing will happen. The nostalgia isn’t enough and Goldberg wants to fight him at SummerSlam. Dolph says Goldberg says he is next, but Dolph says he will end the career of a legend and the match on Sunday will be your last.

Mustafa Ali makes his wya to the ring to check on Rey and then he comes after Ziggler and blocks a super kick and hits a spin kick followed by a suicide dive.

While we are in split screen it appears that Ali is challenging Dolph to a match, but we cannot hear anything in the ring because of the commercial.

Match Number One: Mustafa Ali versus Dolph Ziggler

Ali with a rollup as the bell rings for a near fall. Ziggler sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Ali with an Irish whip but Ziggler sends Ali to the apron and then Ziggler kicks Ali off the apron. Ziggler goes to the floor and sends Ali into the ring steps before they return to the ring. Ziggler gets a near fall. Ali with punches but Ziggler sends Ali face first into the mat. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock. Ziggler with a punch. Ali with a drop kick to Ziggler followed by punches and chops. Ali kicks Dolph but Dolph with an Irish whip and Ali slides into the corner and avoids Dolph. Ali with a round kick followed by a rolling X Factor for a near fall.

Ziggler with a clothesline and then he sets for a super kick. Ziggler misses the super kick and Ali with a rollup for a near fall. Ziggler with a head butt and super kick for the three count.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

Tom mentions what has happened recently to Roman Reigns and how metallic objects are rebelling against him.

We see Roman getting ready for his interview as we go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to talk about Seth Rollins’ condition for his match on Sunday against Brock Lesnar after last night’s attack by Brock. We see what happened last night.

We go to Roman Reigns in the back with Kayla Braxton from comments earlier today. Kayla thanks Roman for taking the time to talk. He is asked how is he able to keep it all together after what has happened to him. Roman says he has been through so much this year and he always knew what was going on and what was attacking him. Now he does not know. Roman is asked how is it affecting his life. Roman says he has been offered security by WWE, but he does things on his own. This has affected his life and his livelihood.

Roman is asked who he thinks has been doing this to him. Roman says he knows who it was not. It was not Samoa Joe and he wants to apologize to Joe. He says he is sorry for having Joe’s name dragged through the mud. Roman says he has seen the footage and he has some questions and he will make sure he gets the answers tonight.

Natalya is walking in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with the Harley Race tribute video.

Match Number Two: Natalya versus Ember Moon

Natalya with a wrist lock and Ember with a reversal and arm drag. They lock up and Natalya sends Ember to the mat. Natalya with punches and then Ember lands on her feet on a back body drop and hits a thrust kick. Ember with a flatliner and then Ember goes up top for Eclipse but Natalya goes to the apron. Ember kicks Natalya and then misses a clothesline off the apron. Ember drop kicks Natalya into the ringside barrier. Natalya sends Ember into the matrix board on the apron and then hits a discus clothesline. Natalya with a Sharpshooter on the floor and the referee counts both women out.

Double Count Out

After the match, Natalya refuses to release the hold and Bayley comes out to stop Natalya and pull her off Ember. Natalya pushes Bayley into the ringside barrier and walks away.. Bayley checks on Ember but Ember does not want any help from her opponent on Sunday.

Kevin Owens walks in the back and we go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens is already in the ring for the Kevin Owens Show.

Kevin says this isn’t any normal Kevin Owens Show. He wants Shane McMahon to come out and get this over with.

Kevin says we know Shane likes a big dramatic entrance but we have better things to do so he wants Shane to come out.

Shane shuffles his way to the ring.

Kevin pulls the mic from Greg Hamilton when he introduces Shane. Kevin says we have heard enough. Kevin says that since he laid out this challenge for SummerSlam, why isn’t Shane’s career on the line as well? Why didn’t you ask Shane to put his career on the line. Kevin says it is because of your last name. You can say and do whatever you want. The people have been loud and clear. Kevin tells Shane that he wants to appeal to Shane’s sense of pride, or that giant, disgusting ego of yours. Since your family talks about what is best for business, Kevin wants Shane to put his career on the line. If Shane wins, he will be gone, but if Shane loses, everyone gets what they want because you will be gone.

Shane thinks about it and he says he will ponder that for a second. Shane says that would be an emphatic NO. Shane says Kevin’s ego is what got him in this mess. You threw out the stipluation for the match. Shane wants to remind Kevin of all of the ways Kevin can lose. He says there is no shame losing to the best in the world. Shane says you can lose the old fashioned way by pinning you in the center of the ring. He could slap on a triangle choke and you can tap out. You could be counted out. Shane says he is in Kevin’s head and you can freak out and at some point, you hit him with something that gets Kevin dsiqualified. Your career will be over and finally he will be rid of Kevin.

Kevin wants to make sure that Shane is saying no. Kevin says after all of these years of you doing these death defying acts, you have shown that you don’t have any balls. Kevin drops his mic in front of Shane.

Shane says he has those and he has brains too. Maybe the professional decorum has fallen apart and we can have a prelude for Sunday.

Kevin sends a trap and he attacks Elias when Elias enters the ring. Kevin sends Elias to the floor and Shane hits Kevin from behind. Kevin punches Shane and then sends Shane over the announce table. Kevin rearranges the announce table. Kevin picks up Shane but Elias stops Kevin. KEvin with a kick and stunner on the table to Elias. Shane sweeps the leg and then he punches in the general direction of Kevin. Shane pushes the announce table against Kevin and then Shane kicks and punches Owens.

Shane gets a chair and he puts it against Kevin’s head. Shane with a baseball slide into the chair.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring.

Sami says last week, he offered Aleister Black a gift. He offered him a service and a match at SummerSlam to unburden all of the hype that Black cannot live up to. Zayn says Aleister responded with silence. Instead of responding like a man, he locks himself in his room because he feels safe in there. While he stays dark and mysterious, you parasites talk about cool he is. Mr. Pick a Fight with Me doesn’t want a fight with him at SummerSlem bacause when he esposes Black, all the hype will be gone.

Aleister says this match will not be happening at SummerSlam, it happens now.

Match Number Three: Aleister Black versus Sami Zayn

Zayn with a kick and side head lock. Zayn with a shoulder tackle and Black does not move. Black with a round kick and then Zayn goes to the floor. Black bounces off the ropes and lands in the ring and sits down for Zayn. Zayn wants the referee to hold Black back but Black goes to the floor and he punches and kicks Zayn. They return to the ring and Zayn kicks and chokes Black in the ropes. Zayn punches Black. Black with a round kick to Zayn. Zayn backs Black into the corner and Zayn punches Black. Zayn goes to the turnbuckles for a tornado DDT but Black pushes Zayn away.

Zayn kicks the arm and then kicks Zayn in the head. Zayn holds on to the ropes on an O’Connor Roll attempt and Zayn with a clothesline followed by punches. Zayn punches Black. Zayn with knees. Zayn gets a series of near falls. Zayn chokes Black in the ropes. Black with punches and a kick. Zayn with a back breaker for a near fall. Zayn punches Black in the head and applies a reverse chin lock. Black with a kick and punches. Black with a forearm and running chop. Black with punches and a kick followed by a leg sweep and knee to the temple.

Black with a quebrada. Black with a jumping knee. Black picks Zayn up using his boot and Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

Shelton Benjamin is in the back and he is asked if he is going to challenge for the 24/7 title. Shelton looks around and he says well and then walks away.

Big E and Xavier Woods walk in the back and Big E pours water all over himself.

We go to the Firefly Fun House.

Bray says his SummerSlam opponent is not afraid of anything and Bray says he loves that. Bray says that while Husky the Pig Boy loves to stuff his face with sugar and snacks to hide his insecuriites, Finn’s courage is ignorance in disguise. Finn invited the Fiend to his doorstep willingly. Bray says we have hurt for so long and it is time for Finn Balor to hurt. The Fiend is coming for him. Let me in.

We go to commercial.

Chad Gable is in the back and Elias tells him to get his bands away from his guitar. Chad apologizes and Elias says he thought he was talking to a child. Elias quotes Short People and he tells Chad he has to be this tall to step to someone like Elias.

Elias walks away.

We get comments from Kofi Kingston about Randy Orton. Kofi says Randy said he got here because of Randy. Kofi says he got here in spite of Randy. He says it is incredibly difficult to stand out in this company and that was what he was doing in 2009. He was breaking through the glass ceiling and the people were getting behind him. People were on their feet chanting his name. That was the moment he thought he made it. That was not how it worked out.

It wasn’t enough to beat him. Randy wanted to humiliate him. There were rumors that Randy used his influence to hold him back. Kofi says he worked as hard as he could and he would go home and wonder what he wasn’t doing. Why wasn’t he good enough to get to the next level. Kofi says he had to stay positive and keep grinding. Having to wait 11 years to have a WWE title match made him more resiliant and make him appreciate what he has. THe power of positivity is real. That is how he lives his life. Kofi says he wants to inspire people. He wants people to think it is possible. Kofi says he uses his influence to lift people up while Randy uses his influence to hold people down. Kofi says victory would be vinidcation. It would prove that he belongs. We will see who the stupid one is when he holds the title high after SummerSlam.

Match Number Four: Big E and Xavier Woods versus Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan in a Non Title Match

Bryan goes after Woods and sends him into the turnbuckles. Woods with a head scissors take down and drop kick that sends Bryan to the floor. Woods with a plancha onto Bryan and he returns to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bryan works on Big E’s shoulder. Big E with a short arm clothesline. Woods tags in and Big E with a wheelbarrow slam of Woods onto Bryan for a near fall. Woods with a wrist lock. Rowan tags in and he slams Woods. Woods with a kick to the head and then he punches Rowan in the corner and hits a thrust kick and chops. Woods punches Rowan in the corner and then Rowan with a flying cross body to Woods. Rowan with a head butt and then he chokes Woods. Bryan tags in and Rowan punches Woods. Rowna Irish whips Bryan into the corner for a drop kick and Rowan with a splash for a near fall. Bryan with a cravate.

Bryan with a knee drop and he returns to the cravate. Bryan with a knee drop to the side of the head. Bryan returns to the cravate and Woods with punches. Woods with an elbow and Bryan keeps Woods from making the tag. Woods with a rolling elbow and both men are down. Rowan tags in and he knocks Big E off the apron. Rowan sends Woods over the top rope to the floor and then Rowan with an Irish whip into the ring steps. Rowan sends Woods into the timekeeper’s area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Woods with a missile drop kick to Rowan. Big E and Bryan tag in and Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes and then Big E hits a standard belly-to-belly spulex. Big E with a Warrior Splash. Bryan with a drop kick to the knee to stop Big E. Bryan kicks Big E in the chest. Bryan misses a round kick and Big E with a stretch muffler but Bryan escapes and applies the LaBell Lock. Big E with a power bomb for a near fall. Rowan is not in the corner and Big E with punches. Bryan with a shoudler tackle followed by European uppercuts. Rowan tags in and Rowan with a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Rowan gets Big E up on his shoulders but Big E escapes.

Woods with a tag and kick to the head. Big E with a clothesline and Woods goes up top for a springboard elbow drop and hits it but Bryan breaks up the cover. Bryan is sent to the floor and Big E with a spear through the ropes to the floor. Woods goes for a suicide dive on Woods but Rowan hits Woods with the stairs.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Big E and Xavier Woods (by disqualification)

After the match, Rowan hits Big E with the stairs and then Bryan stops on Woods. Rowan with a claw slam to Big E. Bryan with a flying knee to Woods.

Roman Reigns is walking in the back and he goes into the locker room to tell everyone to get out, except Buddy Murphy.

Roman says he saw Buddy was there, but he wants to know if Buddy did it.

Did you drive the forklift or the car?

Buddy says he doesn’t know what Roman is talking about.

Roman says he wants to know if it was Buddy or if Buddy saw it.

Buddy says he didn’t see who did it.

Roman says he will make Buddy tell him.

Buddy says he does not know who did it, but if he did, he wouldn’t tell Roman a damn thing.

Roman punches Buddy and Buddy punches back but Roman sends Buddy into a trash can. Roman tosses Buddy around the locker room and he wants to know who did it.

Roman with a forearm and he wants to know who did it.

Buddy says it was Rowan who did it. Buddy says he did not see Daniel Bryan.

We see Daniel Bryan and Rowan in the ring as we go to credits.

